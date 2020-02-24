EndorseThis: Anderson Cooper Blasts Blagojevich’s Baloney

Were you appalled by Rod Blagojevich’s proclamation that he was a “political prisoner”? Following his Trump pardon, the former Illinois governor has gone around pretending he wasn’t convicted of bribery and extortion by a jury of his peers, but was instead somehow victimized by unscrupulous law enforcement.

Obviously, the crooked former Illinois governor is full of it – and Anderson Cooper is outraged.

The CNN anchor is having none of Blago’s nonsense and let him know quite forcefully the other night on air. Anderson blasts Blagojevich for whitewashing his own crimes while besmirching the honest prosecutors who nailed him – and then acidly mentions just how little Blago did as governor to right injustices within the Illinois penal system.

Polite preppy though he is, Anderson finally lets go with a pungent one-word response to this ex-felon’s brazen phoniness. Yes, he mad — and funny.