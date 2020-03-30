fbpx ');*/ /*jQuery("#postgridID").addClass("second"); jQuery("#content-wrapper #page-wrapper .tt-content .vc_row .tt-slider-content #postgridID").before(''); */ });

Type to search

Support our Journalism
Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.
Monday, March 30, 2020

#EndorseThis: John Oliver Is Back, With Mirth And Scorn

Endorse This Entertainment Pandemics

#EndorseThis: John Oliver Is Back, With Mirth And Scorn

National Memo March 30, 2020
Share
Oliver

You might expect John Oliver to return from hiatus for the global coronavirus crisis – and so he does. Stuck in home isolation, he and his crew nevertheless contrived an electronic studio. And he somehow manages to amuse and edify us in the face of the Trump administration’s terrifying incompetence.

Amid the emergency, even in the dire horror that is Italy right now, it is possible to find humor, as Oliver does. But neither Trump nor any of the right-wing loonies who want America to “get back to work” escape his withering scorn.

John Oliver came back for us. Now just click.

Tags:
Previous Article
About The National Memo

The National Memo is a political newsletter and website that combines the spirit of investigative journalism with new technology and ideas. We cover campaigns, elections, the White House, Congress, and the world with a fresh outlook. Our own journalism — as well as our selections of the smartest stories available every day — reflects a clear and strong perspective, without the kind of propaganda, ultra-partisanship and overwrought ideology that burden so much of our political discourse.

Created By 3DGeeks Web Solution ©All rights reserved.