EndorseThis: John Oliver Is Back, With Mirth And Scorn

You might expect John Oliver to return from hiatus for the global coronavirus crisis – and so he does. Stuck in home isolation, he and his crew nevertheless contrived an electronic studio. And he somehow manages to amuse and edify us in the face of the Trump administration’s terrifying incompetence.

Amid the emergency, even in the dire horror that is Italy right now, it is possible to find humor, as Oliver does. But neither Trump nor any of the right-wing loonies who want America to “get back to work” escape his withering scorn.

John Oliver came back for us. Now just click.