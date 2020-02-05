EndorseThis: Kimmel Hosts Franken For Tandem Roasting Of Trump

Have you missed Al Franken as much as we have? He’s back! And Jimmy Kimmel got him for a fascinating and funny interview.

Not surprisingly, the former Minnesota Senator has a lot to say about the botched Iowa caucuses, Trump’s weird State of the Union address, Trump’s lies about health care, the overall weirdness of life under Trump, and much more.

Franken talks about his advice to old Senate colleagues during the impeachment trial – including the sharp question he posed to the president’s legal team via text. And he recalls a very strange, very funny New York encounter with Trump himself.

(Oh, and Al mentions his fantastic new podcast, too.)

Click and enjoy.