fbpx

Type to search

Support our Journalism
Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.
Wednesday, February 05, 2020

#EndorseThis: Kimmel Hosts Franken For Tandem Roasting Of Trump

Endorse This Entertainment Politics

#EndorseThis: Kimmel Hosts Franken For Tandem Roasting Of Trump

National Memo February 5, 2020
Share
Franken

Have you missed Al Franken as much as we have? He’s back! And Jimmy Kimmel got him for a fascinating and funny interview.

Not surprisingly, the former Minnesota Senator has a lot to say about the botched Iowa caucuses, Trump’s weird State of the Union address, Trump’s lies about health care, the overall weirdness of life under Trump, and much more.

Franken talks about his advice to old Senate colleagues during the impeachment trial – including the sharp question he posed to the president’s legal team via text. And he recalls a very strange, very funny New York encounter with Trump himself.

(Oh, and Al mentions his fantastic new podcast, too.)

Click and enjoy.

Tags:
Previous Article

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About The National Memo

The National Memo is a political newsletter and website that combines the spirit of investigative journalism with new technology and ideas. We cover campaigns, elections, the White House, Congress, and the world with a fresh outlook. Our own journalism — as well as our selections of the smartest stories available every day — reflects a clear and strong perspective, without the kind of propaganda, ultra-partisanship and overwrought ideology that burden so much of our political discourse.

Created By 3DGeeks Web Solution ©All rights reserved.