EndorseThis: Lev Parnas Dishes Rudy And Trump On CNN

“It was all about 2020, to make sure [Trump] had another four years….There was no other reason.”

So said Lev Parnas, indicted associate of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, in a stunning interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper. As Parnas commenced a media tour that includes appearances with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC (he’s still waiting for an invitation from Fox News), he described the covert campaign that he and Giuliani engineered in Ukraine against the Bidens.

Parnas scornfully dismissed any claim by Republican politicians that Trump’s concern with “corruption” motivated their Ukraine maneuvers. “They all know,” he chuckled. “The only thing we cared about was to get [Ukraine presidents] Zelensky or Poroshenko to make a press release announcing an investigation into the Bidens.”

Parnas has a lot to say about Mike Pence, John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney and all the other characters in the impeachment drama. As for Trump, he offered a simple and familiar declarative: “He’s lying.”

Plus much more. This is mandatory viewing, so you must just click.