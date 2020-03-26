EndorseThis: The Trump Campaign Doesn’t Want You To See This Ad

Considering how eagerly the Trump campaign instigates, spreads, retweets, and insistently encourages falsehoods, it is amusing to see them attempt to suppress an ad created by Priorities USA Action. The Democratic super PAC’s brief video reviews the president’s loony responses to the coronavirus pandemic and it is — as Trump himself might say — “perfect” in its accuracy.

The stench of hypocrisy will never stop the Trumpsters from seeking to suppress the truth, of course, which is why they sent a “cease and desist” letter to broadcasters concerning this ad. But they can’t stop you from watching it here — or from sharing it with all your friends.