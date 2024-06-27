Nazi-Promoting Antisemite On Speaking Tour With Eric And Lara Trump
Extremist commentator Christiane Northrup has promoted a pro-Nazi film that denies the Holocaust, encouraged people to check out the infamous antisemitic tract Protocols of the Elders of Zion, and repeatedly pushed the conspiracy theory that a secretive mafia is hiding behind Jewish identity to control world events. Still, Northrup has spoken twice at Trump’s Miami resort alongside Eric and Lara Trump and been featured in a Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign video.
Northrup is a former OBGYN who initially gained fame as a self-help author who was praised by Oprah Winfrey. Since then, as The Washington Post reported in May 2022, Northrup has claimed COVID-19 “was part of a plot involving Deep State brainwashing and treacherous depopulation schemes” and she “encouraged fans to check out QAnon, called the Centers for Disease Control a ‘covid death cult,’ and described the vaccines as crimes against humanity.”
Northrup is listed as a “featured” speaker on the pro-Trump ReAwaken America Tour. She, along with Eric and Lara Trump — now the co-chair of the Republican National Committee — appeared on the tour’s stops at Trump Doral in Miami, Florida, in May and October 2023.
A poster for the tour’s next stop in Selma, North Carolina, in October lists Northrup, Eric Trump, and Lara Trump as scheduled speakers.
The tour has become a magnet for Hitler-promoting antisemites. Including Northrup, Media Matters has now identified at least five speakers who have shared antisemitic and pro-Hitler material.
Aside from appearing on the ReAwaken America Tour, Northrup also has connections to Kennedy’s presidential campaign. At a launch event, the campaign featured Northrup in a video titled “‘The Experiment’ | Running on Truth | Episode 1” that referred to her as a “world-renowned physician and bestselling author.” Northrup said in the video: “This is a time to bring America back together. We have been torn apart, and if anyone can bring it back together, it's the Kennedys.” (The Kennedy family, minus RFK Jr., has been extremely critical of RFK Jr.’s campaign.)
The Bangor Daily News reported in August that Northrup had donated money to the campaign.
Northrup has also repeatedly appeared on programs hosted by Children’s Health Defense — the conspiratorial group founded by Kennedy — and spoke at a 2021 anti-vaccine rally that was headlined by Kennedy.
Additionally, Kennedy’s book The Real Anthony Fauci touts a blurb from Northrup on its Skyhorse Publishing page. (Skyhorse is run by Kennedy ally Tony Lyons.)
Northrup has offered praise of both Trump and Kennedy. In May, for instance, Northrup said that she “can’t prove it" but her "opinion is that Trump and RFK Jr. are working together somehow behind the scenes to take down this entire satanic agenda.”
In the past several years, Northrup has promoted pro-Hitler and virulently antisemitic propaganda.
The pro-Nazi film Europa: The Last Battle
In December 2021, Northrup shared a link to the film Europa:The Last Battle on her Telegram account. The film is pro-Nazi propaganda that portrays Jewish people as the real villains of World War II and Hitler as someone who “ensured racial security for the people,” battled against supposed Jewish subversion, and who actually wanted peace. It also features rampant Holocaust denial.
Here are sample quotes from the more than 12-hours long film:
- “Hitler's radical program restored German economic independence, ensured racial security for the people, and diverted the nation's wealth from banking cardinals to the ordinary people. Meanwhile, the rest of the world, still ruled under the Rothschild cabal, was still in recession.”
- “What politically correct historians fail to mention — or deliberately cover up — is the fact that Hitler actually made several documented attempts in an effort to avoid World War II.”
- “A growing movement of brave scientists, historians, engineers, journalists, and other free speech activists have investigated the official, politically correct Holocaust story and found it to be exaggerated and even false.”
- “In 1933, when international Jewry had declared war upon Germany, they formally established themselves as an enemy of Germany, which according to international law, gave Germany the legal right to disarm and intern the German Jews. After the repeated attempts of subversion, murders, and terror against the German people, the Jews had made themselves into enemies of the German nation. The National Socialists logically considered Jews as a direct threat to national security.”
In February 2022, Northrup also shared a Bitchute clip from Europa: The Last Battle and wrote: “The Bolshevik Revolution. Substitute the word Jew in here with Khazarian. These are not the Hebrews of the Bible.” The clip is virulently antisemitic and states near the beginning: “The fact that we will never learn in school is that communism actually was a Jewish totalitarian ideology invented by Jews, funded by Jewish bankers, and economically manifested by Jewish Bolsheviks.”
Protocols of the Elders of Zion
The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum states that “the Protocols of the Elders of Zion is the most notorious and widely distributed antisemitic publication of modern times. Its lies about Jews, which have been repeatedly discredited, continue to circulate today, especially on the internet. The individuals and groups who have used the Protocols are all linked by a common purpose: to spread hatred of Jews.”
Northrup shouted out the antisemitic text during an August 2022 interview as the “playbook” of people she opposes. She stated while talking about vaccinations: “Oh my goodness, the virtue signaling. You know, ‘I am doing this to save you.’ Whenever you hear that, that's just outright Marxism. That's how it works. You find out their playbook, you might, it's still on YouTube. I think the Protocols of Zion. And they say all over it, by the way, ‘This has been debunked.’”
The 'Khazarian mafia' conspiracy theory
As Media Matters previously documented, the antisemitic Khazarian mafia conspiracy theory essentially claims that a group of fake Jewish people (the “Khazarian mafia”) stole Jewish identity centuries ago and now hides behind Judaism to control world affairs.
Northrup has promoted videos about the Khazarian mafia. In February 2024, she shared a Rumble video with the title: “Khazarian Mafia: SATANISTS - CANNIBALS, ADRENOCHROME and The God Eaters PART 1 of 2.”
In December 2023, she shared a Rumble video with the title: “KHAZARIAN MAFIA Pt IV [RED SIREN EMOJI] The SYNAGOGUE of SATAN [RED SIREN EMOJI] Is Real, DEMONIC ATTACKS, EXORCISMS & God’s Jubilee.”
In November 2022, she shared an article promoting the conspiracy theory that the Khazarian mafia was behind the assasination of John F. Kennedy, the uncle of RFK Jr. The piece Northrup linked to claimed that “the Khazarian Mafia had no choice (in their utterly warped collective minds) but to assassinate President John F. Kennedy. And, because of his extremely serious transgressions against the Khazarian Klan, his brutal murder was used as a shocking example to all future heads of state who even thought about leaving the Khazarian-created global reservation.”
In August 2022, she made an audio clip claiming that the Khazarian mafia "infiltrated the Jewish nation.”
In December 2021, she promoted an article — since removed — that included the false claim that the Khazarian Mafia “financed the Dominion and Smartmatic voting machines used to steal the election from Trump.”
Reprinted with permission from Media Matters.