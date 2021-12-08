The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Stone Takes The Fifth As Select Committee Mulls Contempt Charge For Meadows

@Brandi_Buchman

Roger Stone

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

With his deposition scheduled for next week, a longtime ally to former President Donald Trump and self-proclaimed dirty trickster Roger Stone has informed the January 6 select committee that he will invoke the Fifth Amendment as he seeks to evade testifying.

Keep reading... Show less
roger stone

Poll: Young Democrats Won't Date Republicans (And Now They're Sulking)

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

Axios has published a report that is making some Republicans furious.

Keep reading... Show less
young democrats
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}