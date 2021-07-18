The National Memo Logo

Fauci: US Might 'Still Have Polio' If Misinformation Had Hindered Vaccination

Top US disease expert Anthony Fauci, seen speaking to a New York church group on June 6, 2021

Washington (AFP) - Top US scientist Anthony Fauci on Saturday blasted commentators who sound an anti-vaccination theme, saying America might still be battling smallpox and polio if today's kind of misinformation existed back then. The comments from the country's leading infectious disease expert reflected mounting frustration over the sharp slowdown in the Covid-19 vaccination rate in the United States, even as the disease has been surging in states with low rates. It also came days after President Joe Biden expressed his own visible frustration, saying social media that carry widely heard mis...

Psaki Bombs Fox’s Doocy: Your ‘Biggest Concern’ Should Be Lethal Vaccine Lies

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki

Photo by The White House

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Fox News' Peter Doocy pelted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki with extremist conspiracy theory questions on Friday related to a study released this week finding just 12 people on Facebook are responsible for 65 percent of all coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.

Keep reading... Show less
Cyber Ninjas Whine As Arizona 'Audit' Is Proved Utterly Pointless

@DevilsTower

Discredited Maricopa County, Arizona election "audit"

Screenshot from azaudit.org

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

It's been three weeks since the Arizona "audit"—a process that involved the most partisan of Trump partisans searching for "bamboo ballots" and the ghostly fingerprints of Hugo Chavez, under the supervision of a firm created expressly to bolster conspiracy theories—apparently came to a close. That is, the audit farce is still officially underway, but three weeks ago Cyber Ninjas tweeted out an announcement that they were done pretending to count ballots, and had moved onto the most critical part of the process: terminal whining.

Keep reading... Show less
