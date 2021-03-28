The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Fauci Warns ‘Premature’ Reopening Steps Causing Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Photo by Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS

It's déjà vu all over again. “Premature" reopening measures throughout the U.S., along with COVID-19 variants, are to blame for a recent spike in coronavirus cases, the country's top infectious disease expert said Sunday. The surge was foreseeable and has happened before, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on CBS' Face the Nation. “I've said many times … that when you're coming down from a big peak and you reach a point and start to plateau, once you stay at that plateau, you're really in danger of a surge coming up," Fauci said. “And unfortunately, that's what we're starting to see." Daily new COVID-19...

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

What Andrew Cuomo Should Have Remembered, Before He Acted Like A Fool

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Advice for the lovelorn:

Dear Gov. Cuomo: Even if you're the boss—perhaps especially—when you're a 63 year-old man smitten by a lovely twenty-something at the office, there are several considerations to keep in mind:

Keep reading... Show less
andrew cuomo

Close
Copy link