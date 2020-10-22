Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Federal Judge Strikes Down Attempt To Delay Trump Rape Case

Photo by Michael Vadon/ CC BY 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

The United States Department of Justice received a public rebuke from a federal judge on Wednesday.

At issue was a hearing about the DOJ's efforts to have taxpayer-funded lawyers defend President Donald Trump in a civil case over whether he defamed E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of sexual assault.

The DOJ attempted to delay the case after a government attorney was denied access to the courthouse due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The DOJ claimed that the new rules had started on Tuesday, even though Gov. Andrew Cuomo had announced the ban a week earlier.

The judge denied the motion and noted the hearing could be conducted by phone.

The judge added that "contrary to the government's suggestion, it appears that Virginia was added to the list of Restricted States over a week ago."

The order was posted to Twitter by Courthouse News reporter Adam Klasfeld:


FBI Director Accuses Russia And Iran Of Meddling — And Subtweets Trump

FBI Director Christopher Wray

Photo by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and FBI Director Christopher Wray announced on Wednesday in a last-minute press briefing that both Iran and Russia have obtained voter registration information and have "taken specific actions to influence public opinion."

In particular, Ratcliffe said that Iran has been found to have sent "spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest, and damage President Trump." He seemed to be referring to an incident described in a Washington Post story published right before the conference, which said the U.S. has concluded that Iran had sent emails pretending to be from the right-wing group the Proud Boys to Democratic voters.

