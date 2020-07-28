Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.c

#EndorseThis: Lincoln Project Asks Why Trump Is Sucking Up To Ghislaine Maxwell

Donald Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell

When Donald Trump weirdly sent his best wishes to accused pedophile procurer Ghislaine Maxwell, Americans scratched their heads. (Except for the kooky QAnon conspiracists, whose heads probably exploded).

Knowing what to make of that bizarre moment was a challenge, but he Lincoln Project producers figured it out. Just contrast Trump's usual vicious remarks about women with his strange solicitude toward Jeffrey Epstein's alleged accomplice -- and you'd have an ad that meets the Lincoln Project standard for brutal candor.

An ad like this one. So just click.



