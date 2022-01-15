The National Memo Logo

Fox News Promotes Dumbest Anti-Vax Lie To Date

Fox News Attacks Biden For Implementing Fox’s Own Vaccine Policy
Fox News Attacks Biden For Implementing Fox's Own Vaccine Policy

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant, Fox News has been relentlessly undermining the vaccination effort, including by recklessly misinterpreting a Danish study on vaccine efficacy against the omicron variant.

The study, circulated by professional COVID-19 “contrarian” Alex Berenson and mentioned in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, was originally published on medRxiv, a website for preliminary studies that have not been peer-reviewed. A warning on the website states the studies “should not be relied on to guide clinical practice or health-related behavior and should not be reported in news media as established information.”

This warning did not stop Fox hosts and personalities from citing the study and cherry-picking data to claim that vaccination makes it more likely for an individual to contract COVID-19. The study found that 90 days post “vaccine protection,” or the date 14 days post-second dose, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine had negative vaccine efficacy. The authors of the study, however, explained the unusual result as “different behaviour and/or exposure patterns in the vaccinated and unvaccinated cohorts causing underestimation of the vaccine efficacy.”

In an email to PolitiFact, one of the authors of the study also suggested that the negative efficacy could be explained by the fact that vaccinated people may test more than unvaccinated people and an overrepresentation of vaccinated people in the studied cohort. Furthermore, Fox hosts and personalities failed to convey the authors’ conclusion that “booster vaccination offer[s] a significant increase in protection” and that their “findings highlight the need for massive rollout of vaccinations and booster vaccinations.”

Article reprinted with permission from Media Matters

Fox News

DirecTV Loss Might Bring End To  Right-Wing One America News

DirectTv Drops Trump Fav OAN

Image via @YouTube

By John Shiffman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The largest satellite provider in the United States said late Friday it will drop One America News, a move that could financially cripple the rightwing TV network known for fueling conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

OAN

Former Prosecutor Zeros In On Why Kevin McCarthy Is Refusing To Testify

McCarthy Backs Out Of Jan. 6 Committee After Pelosi Rejects Banks And Jordan
Photo by Kevin McCarthy (Public domain)

During an appearance on Friday's edition of CNN's The Situation Room, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig weighed in on a newly uncovered radio interview with former House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) last year, which seems to explain McCarthy's reluctance to testify before the January 6th House Select Committee. In the interview, McCarthy said former President Donald Trump acknowledged some responsibility for the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

According to Honig, this information totally explains McCarthy's steadfast refusal to cooperate with the House committee.

Kevin McCarthy
