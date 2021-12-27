The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Fox News Heavily Promoted White Supremacist Conspiracy Theory In 2021

Tucker Carlson’s Dangerous Disinformation About Social Distancing
Gage Skidmore

While Tucker Carlson has been flirting with white nationalism for years, 2021 was the year he went full-tilt and repeatedly said the quiet part aloud, explicitly referencing the white supremacist “great replacement” conspiracy theory – and earning praise from infamous former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke. And Carlson’s status as the most-watched Fox prime-time star seemingly encouraged his fellow hosts to follow suit; Laura Ingraham warned her viewers that Democrats “will import new voters to offset and eventually replace all you old people.”

Carlson has long pushed white supremacist talking points with full corporate support from Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch. In the process, he has gained praise from white nationalists, while the Anti-Defamation League has repeatedly called for his firing. White nationalism is now a pillar of Fox’s prime-time platform, and the Murdochs are willing to fund and defend their hosts’ hatred.

Stephen Miller – former White House senior policy adviser, chief architect of former President Donald Trump's Muslim ban, and noted white nationalist – was a habitual guest on Fox News during 2021. An equal opportunity racist, Miller espoused textbook “great replacement” talking points whether the topic at hand was the refugee crisis in Afghanistan or at the U.S. southern border. Miller repeated the lie that migrants coming to the U.S were spreading COVID-19, a common anti-immigrant trope among white nationalists.

By repeatedly launching nativist attacks with warnings of an “invasion of your neighborhood” and migrants “coming to our backyard,” Fox News’ goal here is clear: to scare its audience into buying the fantasy of “white genocide.”

Watch Fox News Scare Old White Folks With This Stupid White Nationalist Conspiracy Theory

Article reprinted with permission from Media Matters

white nationalist

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Day Of Reckoning: In Pursuit Of All The Ex-President’s Crimes

Image via @YouTube

As we embark on a new year, we find ourselves asking the same old question about the disgraced 45th president of the United States: When—if ever--will Donald Trump be brought to justice?

As president, Trump weathered both the Mueller investigation and two impeachment trials. And to this day, he has yet to be charged with a single criminal offense, whether for his attempts to undermine the results of the 2020 election; his role in sparking the January 6, 2021, insurrection; or his sordid history in the private sector as a marketing con man and real-estate huckster.

Keep reading... Show less
donald trump

Trump Flack Sues To Stop Select Committee From Obtaining Bank Records

Image via Flickr|Blink O' Fanaye

The spokesperson for former President Donald Trump, Taylor Budowich—who investigators say helped fundraising efforts for the rally at the Ellipse in Washington on Jan. 6—has launched a bid to stop investigators from reviewing his financial records.

His lawsuit was filed in a federal court in Washington, D.C., and revealed that Budowich has so far turned over more than 1,700 pages of records to the Jan. 6 Committee.

Keep reading... Show less
jan 6 select committee
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}