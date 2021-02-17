Fifteen States Sue Over Trump-Era Delay On Auto Fuel Standards

<p>It's not a marked difference from CPAC 2020, which was one of the first potential superspreader events of the pandemic in February 2020, forcing a number of Republican lawmakers<a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/the-inside-story-of-the-cpac-scare-when-the-coronavirus-passed-within-a-handshake-of-the-president-no-public-health-agency-took-charge/2020/03/19/8fbebe42-67a3-11ea-b313-df458622c2cc_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> into quarantine</a> after they were exposed to a positive coronavirus case at the annual gathering.</p><script id="3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb">
<p>"@GovRonDeSantis believes that schools, churches & football should be open for business. So, we decided that @CPAC should move to #FL to allow Americans a healthy outlet in an attempt to fight lockdowns & cancel culture," Matt Schlapp, the chair of the group that puts on CPAC, <a href="https://twitter.com/mschlapp/status/1361709897109434369" target="_blank">tweeted</a> on Tuesday. "We are also hoping to have a beer with America's Governor."</p>
<div id="vid"></div><p>Also not on the list of this year's speakers is Donald Trump, nor anyone who shares his last name — though it's unclear whether they'll be added at the last minute.</p><p>That's a marked difference from the past four years, when Trump delivered <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-lets-loose-cpac-longest-speech-his-presidency-n978556" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">rambling</a>, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/01/politics/trump-cpac-fact-check/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">lie-filled</a> diatribes from the stage as the event's headliner. <p>A speech at CPAC has in years past been an item on the checklist for Republicans running in presidential primaries.</p><p>In 2015, CPAC was a <a href="https://www.npr.org/2015/02/27/389454355/cpac-attendees-hear-from-rising-stars-walker-cruz-christie" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">must-attend event</a> for the large slate of Republicans running for the 2016 nomination.</p> Those GOP hopefuls ended up being steamrolled by Trump, who went on to win the Republican nomination that year.</p><p>With Trump toying with a possible 2024 comeback bid, the GOP presidential field is thus far <a href="https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/531796-five-gop-contenders-other-than-trump-for-2024" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">frozen</a>.</p><p>However, some of the Republicans rumored to be eyeing runs are speaking at this year's event.</p><p>They include <a href="https://www.argusleader.com/story/news/2021/01/06/gov-noem-run-president-2024-shes-finally-answering-directly/6571470002/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem</a>, who has been boasting about her refusal to follow expert advice to slow the spread of the coronavirus.</p><p>Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri, and Rick Scott of Florida are also on the list of speakers.</p><p>All four have made moves that presidential hopefuls often make, including visits to <a href="https://www.politico.com/news/2020/01/28/florida-senator-iowa-bomb-biden-108416" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Iowa</a> and <a href="https://www.wmur.com/article/sen-tom-cotton-of-arkansas-tells-nh-republicans-hell-be-back-to-state-very-very-soon/35298479" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">New Hampshire</a> — the first two states in the primary process.</p><h2>The Pro-Insurrection Caucus</h2><p>Some of the loudest voices in the House whose lies about voter fraud helped lead to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will also be speaking.</p><p>Reps. Mo Brooks (R-AL) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) are on the list of speakers.</p><p>Brooks <a href="https://www.politico.com/news/2020/12/21/trump-house-overturn-election-449787" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">organized</a> a group of GOP lawmakers to travel to the White House to <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/jackbrewster/2021/02/08/rep-mo-brooks-leader-of-electoral-college-challenge-hints-at-senate-run-after-shelby-retires/?sh=14f368b2f8e0" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">strategize</a> with Trump about the effort to <a href="https://americanindependent.com/republicans-mo-brooks-overturn-election-trump-fraud-lies-joe-biden/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">block certification</a> of President Joe Biden's win. That strategy session preceded the insurrection, which left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.</p><p>Gosar was also said to be <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/01/13/ali-alexander-capitol-biggs-gosar/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">working</a> with the White House on the Electoral College objections.</p><p>Freshman Reps. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado are also on the list. Cawthorn called for Trump supporters to "<a href="https://americanindependent.com/republican-madison-cawthorn-lightly-threaten-congress-capitol-insurrection/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">lightly threaten</a>" lawmakers to overturn Biden's victory. While Boebert — who has dabbled in the dangerous QAnon conspiracy theory that a number of the insurrectionists followed — also pushed voter fraud lies and called for Jan. 6 to be "<a href="https://www.denverpost.com/2021/01/14/lauren-boebert-capitol-insurrection-impeachment-donald-trump-denver-post-editorial/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">1776</a>."</p><p>Two of Trump's biggest defenders — Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Jim Jordan of Ohio — are also slated to speak. Both men propped up Trump's election lies, and have since been trying to absolve Trump of guilt for inciting the Jan. 6 riot by trying to <a href="https://americanindependent.com/donald-trump-impeachment-acquittal-republicans-house-speaker-nancy-pelosi-national-guard/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">shift blame</a> onto <a href="https://twitter.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1361469088439144450" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">House Speaker Nancy Pelosi</a>.</p><h2>Far-Right Media Personalities</h2><p>Right-wing media figures also use CPAC to keep up the following to continue their Fox News contracts or other conservative media programs.</p><p>James O'Keefe, who runs Project Veritas — which releases altered and misleading "<a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/james-okeefe-project-veritas-sting-fails-2017-11" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">sting</a>" footage on left-leaning groups and mainstream media outlets — is slated to speak. His group's Twitter account was permanently suspended last week for "repeated violations of Twitter's private information policy," the Verge <a href="https://www.theverge.com/2021/2/12/22279707/twitter-project-veritas-suspension-privacy-violations" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reported</a>.</p><p>Also slated is Dan Bongino, a Fox News contributor who has run multiple failed bids for Congress. Bongino was recently ordered to <a href="https://www.miaminewtimes.com/news/judge-dan-bongino-should-pay-daily-beast-after-frivolous-lawsuit-11723212" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">pay $30,000 in legal fees</a> to the <em>Daily Beast</em>, which he sued for defamation for reporting that he was let go from his gig working for the National Rifle Association's failed television network. <em>The Daily Beast</em> article was not deemed defamatory, and Bongino lost the case.</p><p>Matthew Boyle, a<a href="https://www.washingtonian.com/2017/05/21/meet-matt-boyle-breitbarts-man-white-house/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> pro-Trump Breitbart reporter</a>, and Kurt Schlichter, another right-wing commentator, are also on the lineup.</p><h2>Coronavirus 'Truthers'</h2><p>Scattered among the GOP politicians and conservative media personalities this year are people thrust into the right-wing spotlight for their refusal to adhere to coronavirus regulations to slow the spread of the deadly virus.</p><p>On the list of speakers is Shelley Luther, a hair salon owner in Texas who was <a href="https://www.texastribune.org/2020/12/19/drew-springer-shelley-luther-texas-senate/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">jailed</a> for not following coronavirus restrictions. Luther has become a darling of Fox News, who ran her story as the network fought against virus mitigation measures.</p><p>And Ian Smith, a New Jersey <a href="https://www.foxbusiness.com/money/new-jersey-gym-coronavirus-shutdowns-national-coalition" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">gym owner</a> who was also <a href="https://www.inquirer.com/health/coronavirus/atilis-gym-bellmawr-arrested-coronavirus-phil-murphy-ian-smith-frank-trumbetti-20200727.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">arrested</a> for refusing to follow statewide orders regarding gyms, is also speaking. Smith's gym now faces more than <a href="https://www.fox29.com/news/atilis-gym-facing-over-1-2m-in-fines-for-defying-njs-coronavirus-lockdown-orders-owner-says" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">$1.2 million in fines</a> for refusing to follow virus prevention regulations.</p><p><em>Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.</em></p>
