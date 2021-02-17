The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Fifteen States Sue Over Trump-Era Delay On Auto Fuel Standards

In this file photo, morning traffic begins to swell on the 101 Freeway in California's San Fernando Valley. - Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/TNS

WASHINGTON — Fifteen states led by New York sued the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Tuesday over the agency's decision, under former President Donald Trump, to delay fee increases for automakers who fail to meet fuel economy standards. The states petitioned the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to reverse the Trump-era rule, which was put into place just a week before President Joe Biden was sworn into office. Under the new rule, increased fines will not be applied through model year 2022. Other states named in the lawsuit include California, Illinois, New Jersey, Ma...

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
fuel economy standards

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Annual Far-Right Conclave To Feature GOP Hopefuls, Riot Instigators And Virus 'Truthers'

Conservative Political Action Committee main stage in February 2020

The annual Conservative Political Action Conference — traditionally the who's who of Republican politics — will look a lot different in 2021.

For the first time since the event began in 1974, CPAC will not take place in the Washington, D.C., area, but rather in Florida, because the Republican-run state is allowing the conference to take place without coronavirus restrictions as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

Keep reading... Show less
cpac

Close
Copy link