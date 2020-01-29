George Conway Tweets Trump’s Funniest Geography Blunders

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump’s circle is up in arms over a late-night CNN segment on Monday in which analysts joked that Trump — and his fanbase — are probably not smart enough to locate Ukraine on a map.

But on Tuesday, conservative lawyer and Trump critic George Conway pointed out that the president has indeed never shown any aptitude for geography — and listed some of his most well-known and mocked blunders:

A thread for those who think @realDonaldTrump could find Ukraine on a marked map: — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump thinks Belgium is a city, albeit a pretty one. https://t.co/0CQWpckgk7 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump seems to think Paris is in Germany. (It kind of was for a few years in the 1940s, I guess.) https://t.co/RF5e3Rb1VO — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump thinks there are countries on this planet called “Nipple” and “Button.” (Do NOT, under any circumstances, ask him to point them out. PLEASE.)https://t.co/1rRD1SOw0C — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

Also, @realDonaldTrump didn’t understand that when it’s the afternoon in Washington, it’s the middle of the night in Tokyo. https://t.co/1rRD1SOw0C — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

In a meeting with leaders from the *Baltic* states, @realDonaldTrump thought he was talking to people from the *Balkans*. (No, seriously. This created quite a stir in diplomatic circles.)https://t.co/F5DzrV2E7y — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump once got a call from the president of *South* Korea, but then told hundreds of journalists that he’d gotten a call from the leader of *North* Korea. https://t.co/qtGtTS2WSf — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

Don’t forget that beautiful border wall @realDonaldTrump is building between Colorado and Mexico. https://t.co/xfFrhFScg9 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

Oh, wait. A small correction. @realDonaldTrump thought Nipple and Button were in India, not separate countries. My bad—we all make mistakes. Sorry. https://t.co/TfvMJ05n9m — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump has to be told in 2018 that Ireland isn’t part of the U.K. ….https://t.co/mQtXIyShb6 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

… yet made the mistake again in 2019. https://t.co/XsRCDJlxbe — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

When Gordon Sondland called @realDonaldTrump on July 26 and said he was in Kyiv, Trump had to ask whether Sondland was in Ukraine, according to the testimony of embassy staffer David Holmes. https://t.co/IXRiivo82z pic.twitter.com/RGkFTYCZ15 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

* This anecdote is from the greatest book ever about Donald Trump, by @CarolLeonnig and @PhilipRucker, a book I wish @MikeBloomberg would put in every mailbox in America:https://t.co/Ly1fhMePKy — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

