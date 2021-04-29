Biden Asks For Police Reform Bill by George Floyd Death Anniversary
April 29 | 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged Congress to pass a police reform bill in the name of George Floyd - a Black man killed under the knee of a white police officer - by the anniversary of his death on May 25. Biden, a Democrat, told a joint session of Congress the reform was broadly supported by the American people, and that he knew Republicans were "engaged in productive discussions" with Democrats. "We need to work together to find a consensus," Biden said. "Let's get it done next month, by the first anniversary of George Floyd's death." The Democratic presiden...
