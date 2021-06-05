The National Memo Logo

George Floyd Mural In Philly Defaced With White Nationalist Slogans

A George Floyd mural in the Olney section of Philadelphia was vandalized with the logos from a white nationalist hate group. -

Photo by JOSE F. MORENO/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — A mural of George Floyd in the Olney section of Philadelphia was defaced with white nationalist graffiti on Friday. The mural was commissioned by the North 5th Street Revitalization Project after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered Floyd last year. The community group told the Inquirer that the mural, which is located on the corner of North 5th Street and West Olney Avenue, was vandalized sometime overnight. 6ABC was first to report the vandalism, which featured the words Patriot Front spray painted on the white-washed mural. The Philadelphia Police Departme...

george floyd mural

DeSantis Took $9 Billion From Biden's COVID Relief Bill He Slammed

Gov. Ron DeSantis

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been a vehement critic of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which the far-right Republican and ally of former President Donald Trump has slammed as "Washington as its worst." But Steve Benen, in an op-ed published by MSNBC's website on June 3, stresses that there is a major problem with DeSantis "railing against" that bill: his willingness to accept almost $9 billion in Rescue Plan funds from the federal government.

ron desantis

