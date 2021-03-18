The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

House Renews Violence Against Women Act — But 172 Republicans Vote NO

House Reauthorizes Violence Against Women Act — But 172 Republicans Vote NO

Screenshot from C-SPAN

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

The overwhelming majority of House Republicans voted against renewing the Violence Against Women Act Wednesday, just 24 hours after eight women – including six Asian American women – were gunned down in a shooting spree at a series of Atlanta spas by a shooter who is now claiming he has a sex addiction.

The legislation passed 244-172, with a mere 29 Republicans joining Democrats to support the bill. No Democrat voted against it. The bill now heads to the Senate.

The Violence Against Women Act is Clinton-era legislation that was sponsored in 1993 by then-Senator Joe Biden. Originally so uncontroversial it passed on a voice vote in the House and by 95-4 in the Senate, the law must be regularly renewed. It is currently expired because then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) refused to allow it to be re-authorized in 2019.

Urging passage of the critical bill, President Biden in a statement last week said: "Delay is not an option, especially when the pandemic and economic crisis have only further increased the risks of abuse and the barriers to safety for women in the United States. Domestic violence is being called a pandemic within the COVID-19 pandemic, with growing evidence showing that the conditions of the pandemic have resulted in escalated rates of intimate partner violence, and in some cases more severe injuries."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
violence against women act

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

#EndorseThis: Trevor Noah Tears Into Police Over Denial Of Atlanta Hate Crime

@nationalmemo

Trevor Noah

Screenshot from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Comedy Central

Trevor Noah traded his normally jovial tone last night for a more somber and angry demeanor, as he discussed the "horrifying" Atlanta mass shooting that left eight people dead, including six Asian-American women. Police officials across Georgia either tamped down the notion that the shooting was a hate crime. Or, like Cherokee City Sheriff Frank Reynolds, made excuses for the shooter by suggesting the shooter was motivated by a "bad day" and a "sexual addiction."

"This guy blamed a specific race of people for his problems," says Noah, "and then murdered them because of it. If that isn't racism, then the word has no meaning."

Keep reading... Show less
Atlanta shooting

Close
Copy link