The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Biden Restores Protection To Bears Ears National Monument

Bears Ears National Monument park

By Tobias Carroll

In 2017, the Trump administration took a dramatic step regarding Bears Ears National Monument, located in southern Utah. As reported at the time, the then-president arrived in Utah and announced that the size of the national monument would be reduced by 83 percent. And while public sentiment was overwhelmingly opposed to this decision, the government's plan went ahead — affecting both Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments.

But what one administration can do, another can undo. Following the recommendation of Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Presiden...

Related Articles Around the Web
bears ears national monument

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Anti-Vaxxer Allen West Taking Unproven Drugs To Treat Covid-19 Symptoms

www.alternet.org

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Allen West, former congressman and current chairman of the Texas Republican Party, on Saturday announced his plan to suspend all in-person events for his gubernatorial campaign after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

According to The Daily Beast, West developed symptoms after his wife, Angela, tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID."After taking COVID and flu shots, Angela West tested positive for COVID yesterday, Friday," the tweet said.

Keep reading... Show less

Trump Enraged By Rejection Of ‘Executive Privilege’ Claims In Jan. 6 Probe

Former President Donald Trump

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at his successor after the White House refused to exert executive privilege over documents being sought by Congress.

Keep reading... Show less
trump executive privilege claim
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}