Democrats Pursue 'Tight And Narrow Path' To Controlling House
Following Donald Trump's win, Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday expressed concern around "their path to retaking the House," according to Semafor.
"The path is there," a Democratic aide told the news outlet." But it's "tight and narrow."
Speaking with Semafor, Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) lamented, "We swung the pendulum too far to the left. We are increasingly becoming the party of the college educated rather than the working class. And as a result, we are paying an electoral price for it. I hope we have a serious reckoning with the results of the election."
However, the new outlet notes, "Regardless of which party takes the House, people on both sides acknowledge whoever is speaker will inherit a slim majority — setting up two more years of frantic struggles to get legislation passed, as Republicans have experienced this year."
One Republican operative told Semafor, "Buckle up," warning "that another two years of narrow control by either party will embolden individual members to take legislative hostages: "Every House member is about to be Joe Manchin.'"
Although Democrats could still declare wins in uncalled races, Semafor reports, "Republicans are still projecting confidence when it comes to holding the House."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.