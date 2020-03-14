fbpx ');*/ /*jQuery("#postgridID").addClass("second"); jQuery("#content-wrapper #page-wrapper .tt-content .vc_row .tt-slider-content #postgridID").before(''); */ });

Type to search

Support our Journalism
Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.
Saturday, March 14, 2020

House Passes Bipartisan Pandemic Relief Bill Overnight

Congress Healthcare Newsletter Pandemics Top News White House

House Passes Bipartisan Pandemic Relief Bill Overnight

National Memo March 14, 2020
Share
relief

With an overwhelming bipartisan majority, the House of Representatives approved coronavirus relief legislation early Saturday morning. The bill provides tens of billions of dollars for free testing, paid sick leave, unemployment insurance, and other measures to assist those affected by the pandemic.

Following two days of negotiations between Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin — and much carping from House and Senate Republicans as well as President Trump — the 363-40 vote occurred just before 1 a.m. ET. According to the Washington Post, Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke by phone 13 times on Friday to clinch the relief agreement.

Trump then tweeted his endorsement of the bill, presumably ensuring Republican support as it goes to the Senate.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

Next Up

Trump Berates PBS Reporter Who Asked About Disbanded Pandemic Group
Cody Fenwick March 14, 2020
About The National Memo

The National Memo is a political newsletter and website that combines the spirit of investigative journalism with new technology and ideas. We cover campaigns, elections, the White House, Congress, and the world with a fresh outlook. Our own journalism — as well as our selections of the smartest stories available every day — reflects a clear and strong perspective, without the kind of propaganda, ultra-partisanship and overwrought ideology that burden so much of our political discourse.

Created By 3DGeeks Web Solution ©All rights reserved.