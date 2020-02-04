Iowa Results Delayed By Technology Troubles, Party Officials Say

“Inconsistencies” in the reporting of ballots and technological problems have delayed final results in the Iowa caucuses, said party officials during the early hours on Tuesday morning. Results will be released later in the afternoon, they said.

Iowa Democratic Party chair Troy Price told reporters that party officials are checking electronic data against paper records in order to validate results from all of the state’s 1700 precincts. While the system had not suffered any intentional disruption such as a hack or intrusion, Price said, the verification process was “taking longer than expected.”

Local Democratic officials told reporters that they were having problems with a computer app used to tabulate and report their precinct results. With Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) apparently in the lead, according to early tabulations, his frustrated campaign manager released partial results showed that he had won the most precincts — followed by Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN). Technology entrepreneur Andrew Yang and billionaire activist Tom Steyer were also competing.

The candidates swiftly moved on to New Hampshire, site of the first primary, amid renewed complaints about the troubled caucus system.