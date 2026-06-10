On Fox, Irked Laura Ingraham Notices That Iranian Strikes Prove Trump Is Lying
Fox News host Laura Ingraham is getting bummed with President Donald Trump’s mixed messaging and embarrassing fabrications, especially when they keep producing cringe moments in the U.S. invasion of Iran, reports Mediaite.
Specifically, Ingraham was aggravated that Iranians were still able to strike U.S. targets when their military was allegedly destroyed, as Trump and his cohorts keep claiming.
Ingraham was speaking with former State Department official Nathan Sales about the U.S. strikes against Iran on Tuesday in retaliation for the downing of an Apache helicopter by an Iranian drone — after Trump vowed to respond to the Iranian attack earlier on Tuesday.
But the reason for the U.S. response was really the root of Ingraham’s ire.
“We keep hearing their military is destroyed,” Ingraham told Sales. “But if their military is destroyed, how are they continuing to hit us? I mean, an Apache helicopter costs about, what, about $46 million?”
Mediaite reports the attack on the helicopter came as a bit of a surprise to Fox because of Trump’s conflicting remarks and” the 38 times the president has claimed that the two sides were close to reaching a deal.”
Also surprised, apparently, was Ingraham.
“One thing that a lot of Americans can’t really wrap their heads about here is we keep hearing that they’ve been destroyed, decimated. The word is often used ungrammatically, but nevertheless … we hear that, and we know there’s extensive damage. Yet these drones are lethal, and they’re easy to make. They’re fairly cheap, and obviously did some damage to us last night over Oman. How can we guard against that? How can we protect against that, given the stakes here, again back home, and over there?”
Sales insisted “the Iranian military threat has been substantially degraded,” but “it hasn’t gone down to zero.”
For Ingraham, that wasn’t good enough.
“Why have we left any military structure there? … [W]e seem to have hit a number of base points tonight and are still, perhaps. We knew where those were. Why did we leave any of them standing? If we wanted to just really get this done, why are they still standing at all?” Ingraham demanded.
The explosion came a handful of weeks after musician Kid Rock scored a ride at Fort Belvoir in the same kind of Apache Helicopters when Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth gave him a trip. Kid Rock’s trip came after an earlier controversial flyover at the artist’s Nashville home prompted the Army to suspend the aircrew involved in the stunt. Hegseth swiftly reversed the suspensions.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
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