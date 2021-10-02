The National Memo Logo

Justice Sotomayor Rejects Request To Block Vaccine Mandate

Justice Sonia Sotomayor

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor late Friday afternoon refused a request by some New York City teachers to block an order requiring public school employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Justice Sotomayor did not refer the request to other members of the court.The move might stifle similar requests.

More than a century ago in Jacobson v. Massachusetts the U.S. Supreme Court ruled states have a clear right to mandate vaccinations.

The motion, filed by four teachers, claimed they "have a fundamental right to their respected professions as public-school teachers and paraprofessionals." It also claimed the NYC executive order requiring vaccinations "will force thousands of unvaccinated public-school employees to lose their jobs."

Texas Court Slams Fraudster Alex Jones With Massive Default Judgment

Alex Jones

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

Conspiracy meister Alex Jones has been trying to stave off Judgment Day for a very long time. Ever since the parents of the murdered Sandy Hook Elementary students who were harassed by Jones' rabid followers filed a lawsuit to hold him accountable for his lies about their deaths, he has been playing a delay game: refusing to turn over documents in discovery, failing to respond to court orders to do so, biding his time in hopes of stretching out the proceedings in a vain attempt to avoid the inevitable reckoning.

How Arizona Audit Became Fox’s Biggest Gaslighting Charade Ever

@EricBoehlert

Howard Kurtz

Reprinted with permission from PressRun

Apparently Howard Kurtz never got the memo.

On his weekly Fox News show, Media Buzz, Kurtz invited a panel of guests to discuss the results of the so-called Arizona audit, which had dragged on all year in an effort by MAGA's to prove somehow that Trump had won the Copper State last November.

Instead of finding a treasure trove of uncounted Trump ballots, as conspirators had predicted, the pointless review of two million ballots in Maricopa County found that President Joe Biden defeated Trump by slightly more votes than the official count.

