Despite GOP Claims Of ‘Fraud,' Most Voters Want Mail Ballots

Donald Trump and his Republican allies have spent the last several weeks fighting efforts to allow all Americans to vote by mail during the COVID-19 pandemic. But a new poll finds that the vast majority of voters actually support the idea.

An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, released Tuesday, found that 58 percent of registered voters would support a permanent rule allowing all eligible voters to vote by mail. Another 9 percent support such a policy for this November's election due to the pandemic, while only 29 percent are against vote-by-mail altogether.

