<p>Republicans have vocally opposed allowing all voters the option to vote by mail. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy <a href="https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/09/mccarthy-mail-in-voting-177540" target="_blank">called</a> Democratic efforts to add vote-by-mail to a coronavirus relief bill last month a "disgusting" scheme for "some political benefit."</p>
</script><p>Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) <a href="https://americanindependent.com/matt-gaetz-mail-voting-joe-biden-coronavirus-2020-election-house-gop-florida-covid-19/" target="_blank">suggested</a> it was a plot to help presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, while Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) <a href="https://americanindependent.com/gop-voter-fraud-vote-by-mail-coronavirus-2020-election-republicans/" target="_blank">accused</a> House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of wanting to "make national voting open for fraud [in] the midst of a national crisis."</p><p>Trump himself has made <a href="https://americanindependent.com/donald-trump-voter-fraud-lies-california-illegal-votes-mail-voting-judicial-watch-2016-election/" target="_blank">baseless</a> <a href="https://americanindependent.com/donald-trump-mail-voting-mike-pence-ivanka-trump-absentee-ballots-coronavirus/" target="_blank">claims</a> that mail-in ballots are "fraudulent" and used by "cheaters," despite voting by mail <a href="https://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/politics/fl-ne-donald-trump-palm-beach-county-voter-20200401-zpl3jignmzflvfguteeahbjtbm-story.html" target="_blank">himself</a> in Florida's March Republican primary.</p><p><a href="https://www.brennancenter.org/analysis/debunking-voter-fraud-myth" target="_blank">Studies</a> have found virtually no voter fraud in the United States. While some studies have found vote-by-mail balloting may result in a <a href="https://www.cbsnews.com/news/steve-curtis-former-colorado-gop-chairman-sentenced-for-voter-fraud/" target="_blank">few</a> more cases of voter fraud than usual, <a href="https://washingtonmonthly.com/magazine/janfeb-2016/vote-from-home-save-your-country/" target="_blank">experts</a> say it may actually be safer.</p><p>Former Oregon Secretary of State Phil Keisling <a href="https://washingtonmonthly.com/magazine/janfeb-2016/vote-from-home-save-your-country/" target="_blank">wrote</a> in 2016 that mail-based voting systems are "less risky than most polling place elections, precisely because they distribute ballots (and electoral risk) in such a decentralized way."</p><p>Oregon and Washington — states that have already adopted vote-by-mail — previously examined the number of suspected voter fraud cases after their respective 2016 general elections. Both <a href="https://www.theolympian.com/news/local/article173609901.html" target="_blank">found</a> only a <a href="https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2017/sep/15/54-suspected-vote-fraud-cases-emerge-in-oregon/" target="_blank">0.002 percent</a> rate of suspected fraud statewide.</p><p>Trump <a href="https://americanindependent.com/donald-trump-mail-voting-republicans-coronavirus-fox-news-gop/" target="_blank">told</a> Fox News last month that if you had universal vote-by-mail, "you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again."</p><p>He <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1247861952736526336?s=20" target="_blank">tweeted</a> on April 8 that "Republicans should fight very hard when it comes to state wide mail-in voting," noting that "for whatever reason, [it] doesn't work out well for Republicans."</p><p>Contrary to Trump's <a href="https://americanindependent.com/donald-trump-coronavirus-protests-safety-measures-polling-stay-at-home-orders-covid-19/" target="_blank">efforts</a> to <a href="https://americanindependent.com/donald-trump-coronavirus-liberate-democrats-governors-michigan-minnesota-virginia-twitter/" target="_blank">return</a> the country to business as usual, most Americans say they are not ready to return to normal life. An Axios/Ipsos <a href="https://www.axios.com/axios-ipsos-coronavirus-week-6-ba5a9bd2-0d68-4db5-bf2f-1e07d49b6480.html" target="_blank">poll</a> released Tuesday found 72 percent of Americans "feel it would be risky to return to 'normal' life just yet, and would wait indefinitely or at least for a few more months for the threat of coronavirus infection to subside."</p><script async="" src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script>
</script><p>According to the <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/cases-in-us.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fcases-in-us.html" target="_blank">CDC</a>, 746,625 coronavirus cases have been reported in the United States as of Monday. More than 39,000 of those have resulted in deaths. At least seven cases <a href="https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/local/milwaukee/2020/04/20/coronavirus-milwaukee-7-new-cases-may-tied-april-7-election/5168669002/" target="_blank">reportedly</a> may have stemmed from in-person voting in a recent election held in Wisconsin, after the state's Republican legislature refused to move it.</p><p><em>Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.</em></p><a href="https://americanindependent.com/donald-trump-march-for-life-abortion-roe-v-wade-washington-dc/" target="_blank" title="Trump to become first president in history to attend infamous anti-woman rally"></a>
