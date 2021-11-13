The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Anti-Vax Protest Leader: Mandates Are 'Worse' Than Nazi Threat To Jews

Scientologist attorney Leigh Dundas addresses a Southern California rally

Scientologist Leigh Dundas, who organized last Thursday's anti-vaccine protest which resulted in a car plowing into five people on San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, called employers requiring workers to be vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus worse than the threat the Jews faced in Hitler's Germany right before the Holocaust.

Well over 750,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, most of them after the highly-effective and extraordinarily safe vaccines first became available.

Dundas, who calls herself a human rights attorney, was among the speakers at her "Nationwide Walkout" march.

"Today we face a bigger threat, I believe, than the Jews did in the late 1930s in Eastern Europe," Dundas yelled into a megaphone on Thursday.

"I believe it is worse than child sex slavery, it is worse than every abuse we have heard about in our history books," Dundas continued. "I believe, I actually believe it is worse than war, because this threat is not just coming for one group – it is coming for all groups."

Dundas claims her nonprofit, Advocates for Citizens' Rights, "operates exclusively for the promotion of social welfare; particularly, the preservation of citizens' fundamental rights as protected by the United States Constitution, the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights, and the Nuremberg Code."

Dundas was at the U.S. Capitol the day before the insurrection, "telling the crowd that if Vice President Mike Pence didn't vote to throw out Electoral College results Americans would have to choose to live as 'slaves' or to 'rise up' just as they did during the American Revolution," according to an Orange County Register report in January.

"Any alleged American who acted in a turncoat fashion and sold us out and committed treason, we would be well within our rights to take 'em out back and shoot 'em or hang 'em," Dundas had said.

Related Articles Around the Web
anti-vax protests

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Rittenhouse's Preordained Acquittal Will Inflame More Right-Wing Violence

Kyle Rittenhouse, center, with two of his supporters

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

We may have an answer for the right-wing "civil war" devotee who asked Charlie Kirk the other week: "When do we get to start using the guns?" Judging from the way the trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is proceeding—and from the way right-wing pundits and politicians are responding—this week, the answer is: The day teenager Kyle Rittenhouse is inevitably acquitted for murdering two men at a Black Lives Matter protest last summer.

Keep reading... Show less
kyle rittenhouse

A Year Later, Timeline Shows Trump Always Knew His Fraud Claim Is A 'Big Lie'

@DarrellLucus

Former president Donald Trump

Over the past year, we have had to deal with Donald Trump shouting baseless claims that Joe Biden only denied him a second term because of massive fraud. He continues to promote the "Big Lies" despite his claims being debunked many times over in court, in Congress, in the press – and even by a three-month "audit" that his fervent supporters sponsored and conducted.

Believe it or not, Trump's attack on democracy is even worse than it seems. What's worse than repeatedly making "Four-Pinocchio" and "Pants on Fire" claims? Worse is repeating those allegations when you knew all along that they were false. And there is ample evidence in the published record that shows Trump was bleating and screeching about fraud when he knew full well that he had lost fairly and honestly.

Keep reading... Show less
trump election lies
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}