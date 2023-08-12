Florida MAGA Congressional Candidate 'Wildly Plagiarized' Honors Thesis
Right-wing Florida congressional candidate Anthony Sabatini “ wildly plagiarized” portions of his honors thesis at the University of Florida, the Daily Beast reports.
Per the report:
… Sabatini’s honors thesis — a 2012 treatise on the political legacy of German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, titled “A Profound Logic of The Blood” — is wildly plagiarized.
The Daily Beast’s review of the paper found that Sabatini lifted an astonishing amount of content verbatim from other sources. Worse, Sabatini — who double-majored in history and philosophy before being admitted to law school, also at the University of Florida — frequently pulls his passages from Wikipedia, and presents them without the required quotation marks or any clear attribution whatsoever.
In some instances, Sabatini injected slightly different words here and there — ripples in the streams of the thoughts, ideas, and words of other people, which he arrogated as his own. And in places where Sabatini does reference a secondary source, those references themselves frequently appear to be incorrect and, often, according to a plagiarism expert, entirely made up.
That plagiarism expert, Stanford University professor Mark Algee-Hewitt, called the thesis “a fascinating text from a plagiarism standpoint.”
“Many of the references to his secondary sources seem largely fabricated, right down to the page numbers,” he said.
According to the Daily Beast, the review of Sabatini’s thesis revealed even “ the very first sentence” of his paper “is plagiarized.”
The congressional hopeful also appeared to lift passages directly from Wikipedia, comprising what the Beast describes as “a stretch of totally uncited writing so long that it’s almost courageous.”
Sabatini is currently running an “America First” campaign for Congress, challenging current Rep. Daniel Webster (R-FL) in Florida’s 11th Congressional District.
Florida Politics reports Sabatini “ has run on a far-right platform, associating himself with figures like former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.”
“We are going to use this momentum to win and take our fight to abolish the FBI, build the wall, and gut the Department of Justice like a fish to Congress,” Sabatini said in a statement, Florida Politics reports.
