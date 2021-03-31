The National Memo Logo

New York Legalizes Adult Marijuana Use And Expunges Pot Convictions

Hector Vivas/Getty Images/New York Daily News/TNS

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York officially legalized weed Wednesday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that will regulate the sale of recreational marijuana for adults and expunge the records of people previously convicted of possession. Legislators approved the long-stalled measure late Tuesday, sending the bill allowing adults over 21 to use marijuana legally to the governor’s desk. “This is a historic day in New York — one that rights the wrongs of the past by putting an end to harsh prison sentences, embraces an industry that will grow the Empire State’s economy, and prioritizes marginalized ...

marijuana legalization

VIDEO: Matt Gaetz Probe Approved ‘At Highest Levels’ Of DOJ Last Summer

Rep. Matt Gaetz

Photo by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Tuesday night's bombshell report that Rep. Matt Gaetz is under DOJ investigation for a possible relationship with a 17-year old took another wild turn when New York Times reporter Katie Benner revealed Attorney General Bill Barr or officials in his office approved the investigation.

matt gaetz investigation

