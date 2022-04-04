Blackburn Scorched For ‘Klansplaining’ Nonsense On Critical Race Theory
April 04 | 2022
United States Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) on Saturday suggested that American parents are rebelling against the teaching of critical race theory. Then she called for it to be banned.
"Parents across America are paying attention to what their children are learning in the classroom, and they’re speaking up," Blackburn tweeted. "Ban critical race theory."
Parents across America are paying attention to what their children are learning in the classroom, and they\u2019re speaking up. \n\nBan critical race theory.— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@Sen. Marsha Blackburn) 1648937516
Gun control activist Fred Guttenberg offered Blackburn some perspective.
Parents across America are paying attention to their children needing to hide under desks during active shooter drills and they are realizing that children will now learn how this was the Era where topics never ever taught were banned. They\u2019re speaking up.\n\nBless your heart.— Fred Guttenberg (@Fred Guttenberg) 1648985455
Other Twitter users – including parents – fired back at Blackburn, whose complaint can be easily dismantled under some light scrutiny:
- Critical race theory is not an official component of any public school curriculum
- Avoiding history does not mean that the sins of the past did not happen
- An outright "ban" would be a violation of free speech
- Outlawing an idea is literally impossible
Critical race theory is not being taught in school, even though it should be.— David Weissman (@David Weissman) 1648938361
Marsha, my grandchildren being taught that I had to go through some parts of my hometown laying on the school bus floor isn\u2019t hate, it\u2019s history.\n\nSeems I\u2019ve heard that somewhere before.pic.twitter.com/U3dHytVP4U— Hey, Dave! (@Hey, Dave!) 1648938678
Marsha, give us the name of one school that teaches a post-graduate law course in critical race theory to children.https://twitter.com/Fuzzy_Fuzzbutt/status/1510365355725795330?s=20&t=FgurJPDOsLiZll9xpYx3aQ\u00a0\u2026— \ud83d\ude3a\ud83c\udf0a\ud83d\ude3e Willow \ud83d\ude3e\ud83c\udf0a\ud83d\ude3a (@\ud83d\ude3a\ud83c\udf0a\ud83d\ude3e Willow \ud83d\ude3e\ud83c\udf0a\ud83d\ude3a) 1648938138
If they're paying attention, they know that critical race theory isn't being taught in grade school... anywhere.\n\nIf they're speaking out about it, it's because they're simply swallowing your nonsense instead of paying attention.— Artski (@Artski) 1648937714
The majority of American parents voted for Democrats. You don\u2019t speak for us.— Jen Henry \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 (@Jen Henry \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08) 1648937970
Absolutely im paying attention to what is being taught in school.\n\nCRT isn't being taught. But reading, writing, math, good manners, and citizenship are.\n\nCRT is not in any school, unless you are in college.— Leslie (@Leslie) 1648984475
Tennessee, 35th overall rank, 31st for quality, 45th for safety! Perhaps YOU should pay attention to YOUR State's Public School System, Marsha!pic.twitter.com/aYJldhBlOT— \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 GW Hughes \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 GW Hughes \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1648944769
I am a white suburban parent and I want my kids to learn about slavery and white supremacy. Why are you so afraid of the truth, Marsha?— Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (she/her) (@Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (she/her)) 1648990055
How can you ban something that isn\u2019t there? Are you this stupid or do you count on your constituents to be?— Jen Henry \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 (@Jen Henry \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08) 1648938000
Marsha, Critical Race Theory is a graduate level law school class, it's not being taught anywhere else. Maybe you should understand what you're saying before you make ridiculous statements like this. Of course, you know this will get the attention of the right wing.— Hollisann, WHNP, FNP-C (@Hollisann, WHNP, FNP-C) 1648944784
Once more, for theba k of the room: Critical Race Theory is an upper level law school class.\n\nYou are confused/lying for votes. What kids K-12 learn is called American History!pic.twitter.com/3lhjCLyzvj— No Seditionists in Congress\ud83c\udf3b\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udf3b! (@No Seditionists in Congress\ud83c\udf3b\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udf3b!) 1648995844
They know it's a lie. They keep repeating the lie. There is no CRT in K12. There is History and understanding history.pic.twitter.com/vDLictxitp— JessiQuino (@JessiQuino) 1648940734
@SenateGOP is so lacking in intellectual capacity, so lacking in faith in their own cult\u2019s dogma, that their only possible response to ideas with which they disagree is to \u201cban\u201d them.\n\nIt\u2019s a cowardly approach to life and learning.\n\nIt cripples their ability to solve problems.— Frank Jannuzi (@Frank Jannuzi) 1648998485
Blackburn has also torpedoed her credibility on issues relating to the Constitution.
You should enroll in a 3rd grade Civics course and learn the difference between the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.pic.twitter.com/zLG6BdViIt— Mike Wilson \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Mike Wilson \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1648947318
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
