Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger: Cheat Sheets

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.com.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Danziger cartoons
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Economy Won’t Reopen With A Bang

From the first moment Donald Trump recognized the serious nature of the new coronavirus pandemic, his impatience has been palpable. Over and over, he stressed how quickly we would get past it. And even after extending the guidelines that restrict activity until the end of April, he continues to predict that life will soon be back to normal.

"It would be nice to be able to open with a big bang and open up our country or certainly most of our country," he said Wednesday. "And I think we're going to do that soon." Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was similarly optimistic, predicting that "we could be open for business in the month of May." Attorney General William Barr insisted that by then, it will be time "to allow people to adapt more than we have and not just tell people to go home and hide under their bed."

Keep reading... Show less
Economy

This President Knows…Television!

Donald Trump on The Apprentice

Somebody close to President Donald Trump could, in a burst of candor, tell him that he does not know everything to be known about the history of the filibuster in the United States Senate — or even the origin of the infield fly rule in Major League Baseball.

But nobody, absolutely nobody, should ever dare to suggest that this president has not completely mastered everything there is to know about American popular television. Lest we forget, only one American president, before he came to office, was the host/star/dominant personality for 14 years of a network prime-time TV show, which, in its debut season, actually averaged 20 million viewers a show. That was Donald Trump's The Apprentice.

Keep reading... Show less
Donald Trump

Racist Trump Campaign Ad Smears Biden And Former Gov. Locke

Former Gov. Gary Locke with President Barack Obama and Joe Biden

Donald Trump's reelection campaign released a racist attack ad this week that portrayed a former U.S. governor as a Chinese official.

The ad claims former Vice President Joe Biden "stands up for China." And in an effort to make that point, the ad quickly flashes an image of Biden at an event with former Washington Gov. Gary Locke, with a Chinese flag in the background.

Keep reading... Show less
Joe Biden

Former OSHA Officials Warn Against Trump Policy Toward Infected Workers

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump's Labor Department has quietly issued guidance informing most employers in the United States that they will not be required to record and report coronavirus cases among their workers because doing so would supposedly constitute an excessive burden on companies.

The new rules, released Friday by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), were met with alarm by public health experts and former Labor Department officials who said the new rules are an absurd attack on transparency that could further endanger frontline workers.

Keep reading... Show less
osha