The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Listen: Merrick Garland Hints At  Prosecuting Trump In Interview (AUDIO)

Attorney General Merrick Garland
Photo by the Justice Department

One year into his term as U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is once again responding to an almost overwhelming call from the left and from some Democratic elected officials – including the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack – to prosecute Donald Trump, the former president.

And in a rare moment the former Chief Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is answering his critics – very carefully – but serving up essentially the same response as he did earlier.

“We are not avoiding cases that are political or cases that are controversial or sensitive,” Garland told NPR in an interview published Thursday. “What we are avoiding is making decisions on a political basis, on a partisan basis.”

The Select Committee investigating the attack on the Capitol, the insurrection, and the assault on our very democracy last week filed in court what prosecutors might see as damning felony charges against Donald Trump, including “criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States,” and corrupt obstruction of an official proceeding.

Garland explained the DOJ’s process:

“We begin with the cases that are right in front of us with the overt actions and then we build from there. And that is a process that we will continue to build until we hold everyone accountable who committed criminal acts with respect to January 6.”

In January, facing criticism from those who believe Trump and his associates should be charged and questioning why they have not been, Garland said:

“The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6 perpetrators at any level accountable under law, whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy.”

Today, those looking for signs that Trump will face justice might take some solace in Garland’s non-committal hint: “This had to do with the interference with the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another. And it doesn’t get more important than that.”

Reprinted with permission from Alternet
From Your Site Articles
merrick garland

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

A Polish Town That Resisted Nazis Now Welcomes Ukraine Refugees

Young Ukrainian Refugee Relocates To Polish Town

www.dcreport.org

Every 30 minutes another train arrives in Przemyśl, Poland, from Medyka, an otherwise obscure village wedged directly on the border with Ukraine.

With each new train, a river of refugees pours out of the doors, spilling onto a platform soon awash with women and their children and the old. Many are crying, but there is also laughter, smiles and plenty of help, especially for the elderly struggling with heavy bags. Hundreds of kids dart about at knee height.

Keep reading... Show less
ukraine

Details Leaked On GOP Plan To Raise Taxes  On Working Class, Gut Social Security

Florida GOP Senator Rick Scott Wants To Harm The Working Class

They’re at it again: Republicans want to raise taxes on poor and working-class Americans, end Social Security and Medicare, jack up pollution and corporate profits, all while continuing to pamper their billionaire donor base.

This time it’s the guy in charge of getting Republican senators elected and re-elected, Florida’s Senator Rick Scott.

Keep reading... Show less
rick scott
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}