The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Michigan Attorney General: ‘Absolutely’ Enough Evidence To Charge Electoral Fraudsters

Trump Falsely Charges Election Fraud As He Attempts To Claim 'Victory'
Image via screengrab

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says there is “absolutely” enough evidence to charge the 16 alleged fraudsters who are accused of attempting to sign and submit a fake, forged 2020 Electoral College “certificate” representing themselves as the legal electors, claiming falsely that Donald Trump won their state in the 2020 election.

Nessel has requested the federal government investigate and prosecute the group of 16 Republicans, but said in a Tuesday press conference if they won’t she will. Why?

“It’s clear to me that this was not independent rogue actors that were unknowingly doing the same thing as they had done in many other states,” Nessel said, as Michigan Advance reports. “From a jurisdictional standpoint, we think it’s important because it allows for the federal authorities to determine if there was a conspiracy that was a multi-state conspiracy.”

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow has reported that the forged, fake documents submitted to the federal archives by seven states were almost identical, down to the text and font. (The states Republicans submitted forged documents for are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.)

“I feel confident that we have enough evidence to charge should we decide to pursue that,” Nessel also said. “I think that it’s a better idea for the feds to pursue this.”

Last week Nessel told Maddow, “I think that you’re talking about a conspiracy, really, to overthrow the United States government.”

“They have committed, ostensibly, the most significant case of election fraud, ever, in our state’s history.”


Reprinted with permission from Alternet

From Your Site Articles
electoral fraud

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Capitol Riot Indictments Closing In On Trump Inner Circle

@DavidNeiwert

Roger Stone Has Strong Connections To Insurrestionists

Image via Wikemedia Commons

Last week's indictment of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes for seditionist conspiracy revealed more than simply the mountain of evidence that the Justice Department has acquired in the prosecutions of key players in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. It also made clear the DOJ’s larger strategy of moving up the food chain of players in the historic attack—with Donald Trump and his inner circle now only steps away.

Much of the attention has focused on former Trump adviser Roger Stone, whose connections to the “Patriot” movement—and particularly to the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys who spearheaded the siege of the Capitol—are well established; indeed, earlier on Jan. 6, two Oath Keepers now charged alongside Rhodes with sedition in the conspiracy were part of Stone’s personal security detail. But as Marcy Wheeler incisively reports, more recent court documents also make clear that the investigation into militia groups’ activities that day now encompasses Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Keep reading... Show less
january 6th

Biden White House Ramps Up Delivery Of Free COVID Tests And KN-95 Masks

Biden Ramps Up Delivery Of Free Covid-19 Tests

Photo by Budiey/ CC BY-NC 2.0

The Biden administration is taking several steps to address the latest wave of COVID-19, including the creation of a response team designed to head off possible future variants of the coronavirus.

Experts say the month of February will likely be "tough" in terms of omicron, though there are signs that the wave may be peaking as reported infections and hospitalizations slow. Health officials are simultaneously concerned about future variants developing and groups like the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control continue to monitor the ever-changing situation.

Keep reading... Show less
COVID-19
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}