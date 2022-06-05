Mike Flynn, Crank Felon, Warns Vaccines Will Turn Us Into Zombies
Retired Army Lieutenant General and disgraced ex-National Security Advisor Michael Flynn is a notorious peddler of outlandish conspiracy theories, especially those that originate inside QAnon or spew from the pouty lips of former President Donald Trump.
In particular, Flynn, a Trump-pardoned convicted felon, has focused much of his paranoia on ginning up opposition to COVID-19 vaccines and sowing doubts about the nature of SARS-COV-2. For example, Flynn has claimed that the inoculations were covertly added to salad dressings by the "Deep State" to secretly poison unsuspecting Americans. Flynn has also stated that a “global elite type of people” engineered the coronavirus pandemic to prepare the world for their next artificially-concocted outbreak, which Flynn believes "is potentially another type of virus that’s imposed on the public."
Part of that scheme, Flynn maintained, was that a shadowy cabal of international powerbrokers intended to exploit the crisis as a means of stealing the 2020 election away from Trump.
But on Sunday, Flynn endorsed yet another fringe – and absolutely looney – conservative delusion about COVID-19 vaccinations during an appearance on right-wing radio host Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour.
This latest ill-begotten contention was put forth on May 1st by disinformation podcaster Jeffrey Prather. Here are the basics:
- Vaccines contain inactive "lipid nanoparticles" embedded with deadly "chimeric pathogens" which were genetically programmed to animate when properly triggered.
- The germs supposedly lying dormant include E. Coli, Ebola, Marburg – a highly fatal viral hemorrhagic fever, and brewers yeast – an ingredient added to ferment beer and bake bread.
- The "pathogens" will be activated when 5G towers thrice broadcast an 18 gigahertz signal for one minute.
- The specified frequency subsequently causes "1P36 gene deletion," turning vaccine recipients into zombies. More on that one in a moment.
"This pathogen that you just talked about; I think that there's been some great articles written about how it relates to the 5G technology that is being input basically globally," Flynn said of thoroughly debunked "alterative" research. "But my statement is that because this is a good versus evil time. It is actually one of the most consequential periods in history to be alive."
Next, Clark aired a brief clip of Prather discussing his unfounded ideas, which disturbed him greatly.
"That would cause you to begin to have seizures, begin to bite people, and to have problems with your frontal lobe," he declared. "It's a lot. It's heavy."
Watch below via PatriotTakes:
Michael Flynn affirmed belief that “5G technology” will unleash a new “pathogen” hidden inside the COVID vaccine.— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 8, 2022
Clay Clark elaborated that this will create zombies who will “begin to bite people.” pic.twitter.com/7qIEoeDD13
The Twitterverse had a grand time mocking Flynn's misguided medical mania.
qanon lexicon definition of vaccine: a lipid nanotechnology containing e coli Marburg, ebola staphylococcus, brewer's yeast for some reason???, and an ablist description of a congenital genetic disorder affecting 1 in 5,000 live births that is activated over 5G by an 18gHz EMP pic.twitter.com/doNQ2bBcUA
— Brianna Chesser (@BriannaChesser) May 9, 2022
So let's get this straight. I got the vaccines for free, and as an added bonus, I can become a zombie and eat people? That's what I call value!
— Marshall Law (@Marshalbunchofn) May 8, 2022
Who lets these people out of the rubber room long enough to record a podcast?
— Dmin (@vardmin) May 9, 2022
Uh oh 😱 pic.twitter.com/p1EbNpDYey
— Truth Not Facts (@truth_not_facts) May 8, 2022
1 more bar and the urge to bite will set in.
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 8, 2022
Double vaxxed and boosted here, and have a 5G phone.
The only thing I've had an uncontrollable urge to bite so far has been Buffalo wings.
— Bizzle (@BizzleMcDizzle) May 8, 2022
There is an insane amount of insanity in that short video. I just can’t get my head around how someone could create this type of conspiracy theory AND get others to believe it too.
— Chris Friedrich (@cjmonchfred) May 9, 2022
It takes some impressive careening off the rails to make Soviet-style propaganda seem legit. By golly, though, Flynn and his comrades are charging ahead at full speed. Perhaps somewhere down the line, a collapsed bridge awaits this hot mess express.
What happens when this fails to materialize? What are they gonna say? What excuse are they going to issue for people not turning into zombies?
— The Office of Idealistic Pragmatist (@SensumC) May 8, 2022
No. That KGB propaganda wasn’t based on insane people spouting off ridiculous things with just enough science buzzwords to make morons think it is true.
— WhiskeyLen (@LenWhiskey) May 9, 2022
You are close but you’ve got it wrong the one that’s vaccinated will be infected in the unvaccinated! This is part of the two dimensional split that we are going to go into those that aren’t vaccinated will be stuck in the third dimension. Those that go to the 5th.
— Don Foulks (@foulks_don) May 9, 2022
...and you see, here we are. Oh my goodness...
If you made a Firesign Theater reference, I want to follow you.
— Words_of_Brisdom 🇺🇸☮️🔥♈🏴☠️🇺🇦🌞🌵 (@wordsofbrisdom) May 9, 2022
No surprise, Flynn is using the Russian disinformation playbook. There’s more evidence that Flynn has taken over the role of Q than that the vaccines are going to do anything but help keep you from dying of COVID. Why is he doing this? He’s using fear to control large groups
— Faith (@faith_jvs) May 8, 2022
Can anyone think of anyone more capable of destabilizing the US on Putin's behalf than former director of intelligence for Joint Special Operations Command with service in Afghanistan and Iraq, and fmr Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency Michael Flynn? pic.twitter.com/vqG8NAVosf
— Paul Garlow 😷 🕯🍎🇺🇦 (@PaulGGarlow) May 9, 2022
How Flynn managed to weasel his way into the uppermost echelons of American political power ignited some unsettling bewliderment.
How did this guy get to be so high ranking in the U.S. Military?
— STIOFÁN (@StiofanEireann) May 8, 2022
That crayon was National Security Advisor 🙀🙀🙀🙀
— shawna page (@slpage63) May 8, 2022
And this guy used to be a US general? That’s what’s frightening to us!
— M2-Fashions (@donkVII) May 9, 2022
Speaking of zombies...
I think I found those zombies in which they speak of. 😏https://t.co/tlB6owOMWt
— 🇺🇦🌻Maxie Mama🌻🇺🇦 (@MaxieMama1) May 9, 2022
The zombies are already here. It's not because of the vaccine. 😧 pic.twitter.com/dAtvJ0uAgx
— RJ - Nerd Dad 😷💉 *Codify Roe v. Wade* (@RJ_NerdDad) May 8, 2022
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.