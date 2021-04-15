The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Minnesota Cop Who Shot Daunte Wright In Traffic Stop Charged With Manslaughter

Mugshot of former Brooklyn Center, MN, police officer Kimberly Potter

By Nick Pfosi and Gabriella Borter MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - The white suburban police officer who fatally shot a young Black motorist during a traffic stop in Minnesota, igniting three nights of civil unrest, was charged with manslaughter on Wednesday, a day after the officer turned in her badge. Daunte Wright, 20, was pulled over on Sunday in Brooklyn Center, just outside Minneapolis, for what police said was an expired vehicle registration, then struggled with police and was shot to death by officer Kimberly Potter, 48, who drew her handgun instead of a Taser in what officials called an accid...

daunte wright

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Polls: Big Majority Wants Gun Safety Measures Opposed By GOP

Protesting the gun lobby's control over Republican officials

Photo by Colin Lloyd on Unsplash

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Congressional Republicans are slamming President Joe Biden's recent executive actions on gun control in the wake of two mass shootings as unnecessary and counterproductive, and claim further restrictions on ownership are not the answer to gun violence.

Keep reading... Show less
gun laws

Close
Copy link