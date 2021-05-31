The National Memo Logo

WHO Chief: Pretending Pandemic Is Over Now Would Be ‘Monumental Error’

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the WHO headquarters in Geneva

Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/Getty Images/TNS

We are not out of the COVID woods yet, despite declining coronavirus infection levels and increasing vaccine rates, a world health leader warned Monday. The mood may be lightening up in the U.S. and elsewhere as people get their shots, and infections and deaths decline, but COVID-19 is still a very real and present danger, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said as the 74th World Health Assembly wrapped up. He called on the world’s nations to work together to end this pandemic and prepare for the next one, proposing a treaty on pandemic preparedness and respo...

