The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Most Americans See 'MAGA Republicans' As Threat To Democracy

]

Donald Trump and his MAGA Republicans are undermining U.S. democracy—and the American public sees him.

According to a new poll from Reuters/Ipsos, 58 percent of respondents, “including one in four Republicans—said Trump's ‘Make America Great Again’ movement is threatening America's democratic foundations.”

A majority of the Republicans surveyed said they don’t think Trump and his MAGA movement represent their party. They’re going to need to start acting on that, then, because right now it’s not really showing. More than half of Republican gubernatorial nominees have sought to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election. Same goes for secretary of state nominees in six states, attorney general nominees in four states, Senate nominees in seven states, and House nominees in 20 states. At least 60 percent of voters will see an election-denier on their ballot this November.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll also showed how effectively the media is creating the narrative that both sides are divisive: “Fifty-nine percent of respondents said Biden's speech will further divide the country, though just about half of respondents said they didn't watch or follow the speech at all.” Got that? More people have an opinion about the speech—one that echoes the media narrative—than even followed it a little bit. Well done, priests of the church of both sides did it!

We’re so screwed unless all those Republican election-deniers on the November ballot are soundly defeated.

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Donald Trump

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

#Endorse This: Kimmel Laments Don Junior's Saddest Video

Jimmy Kimmel, left, and Donald Trump Jr

Image via Reddit

Last night Jimmy Kimmel returned to the helm of his late-night show -- and immediately zeroed in on the ongoing national security crisis involving former defeated President Trump.

Keep reading... Show less
Donald Trump Jr.

Carlson Reacts To Biden Speech With Indignation -- And Gross Hypocrisy

Tucker Carlson

Youtube Screenshot

It should go without saying that the right-wing media’s incendiary response to President Joe Biden’s speech last week — on the looming threat to American democracy posed by “MAGA Republicans” who seek to subvert the results of elections — was deeply hypocritical. Right-wing demagogues buy summer homes with the proceeds of their rage against the left, and they supported former President Donald Trump as he attacked wide swathes of the population and triggered an insurrection. But now they are pretending to be deeply disturbed by Biden’s remarks, which they falsely claim were directed at every Republican voter.

Keep reading... Show less
Tucker Carlson
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}