Most Americans See 'MAGA Republicans' As Threat To Democracy
Donald Trump and his MAGA Republicans are undermining U.S. democracy—and the American public sees him.
According to a new poll from Reuters/Ipsos, 58 percent of respondents, “including one in four Republicans—said Trump's ‘Make America Great Again’ movement is threatening America's democratic foundations.”
A majority of the Republicans surveyed said they don’t think Trump and his MAGA movement represent their party. They’re going to need to start acting on that, then, because right now it’s not really showing. More than half of Republican gubernatorial nominees have sought to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election. Same goes for secretary of state nominees in six states, attorney general nominees in four states, Senate nominees in seven states, and House nominees in 20 states. At least 60 percent of voters will see an election-denier on their ballot this November.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll also showed how effectively the media is creating the narrative that both sides are divisive: “Fifty-nine percent of respondents said Biden's speech will further divide the country, though just about half of respondents said they didn't watch or follow the speech at all.” Got that? More people have an opinion about the speech—one that echoes the media narrative—than even followed it a little bit. Well done, priests of the church of both sides did it!
We’re so screwed unless all those Republican election-deniers on the November ballot are soundly defeated.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.
