Federal Judge Rules Trump Guard Deployment Was 'Illegal,' Enraging MAGA
On Thursday night, a federal judge issued a ruling that struck down President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles, California. The decision enraged many of Trump's most vocal supporters.
In a 36-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer (a Clinton appointee who is the brother of former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer) observed that Trump did not follow the "congressionally mandated procedure for his actions." And he found the president in violation of the 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which delegates certain rights to states.
"His actions were illegal," Breyer wrote. "He must therefore return control of the California National Guard to the Governor of the State of California forthwith."
Breyer's ruling was heavily criticized by MAGA influencers on social media. Even though the White House is appealing the decision to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, pro-Trump attorney Mike Davis called on the Trump administration to directly defy Breyer.
"This is another one of those orders by Democrat activist judges that is so lawless and dangerous to our national security that the President of the United States, as commander-in-chief, has the constitutional duty to ignore it," Davis tweeted.
Popular MAGA social media personality Catturd dismissed Breyer as a "California leftist judge," and insisted that the president was still in control of the California National Guard. Attorney Todd Aldinger suggested that the far right instigate a coup against blue state governments using MAGA-aligned county sheriffs. Far-right activist Chaya Raichik, who runs the LibsofTikTok account also mentioned the ruling.
"A JUDGE BLOCKED TRUMP FROM SENDING THE NATIONAL GUARD TO L.A. — TOTAL JUDICIAL OVERREACH," Newsmax columnist Gregory Lyakhov tweeted. "EVERY PRESIDENT SHOULD HAVE THE RIGHT TO STOP RIOTS AND SAVE CITIES."
