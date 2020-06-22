Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

New DNC ‘Descent’ Ad Hits Trump’s ‘Four Years Of Failure’


Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Say this for the impeached popular-vote losing, white supremacist, wanna-be dictator, grifting demagogue squatting in the Oval Office—he makes for good opposition ad fodder. Like this one produced by the Democratic National Committee for Joe Biden called Descent.

"Five years ago Donald Trump descended to the basement of Trump Tower," the narrator says over video of that gross golden escalator ride he took to announce his candidacy. "For the last five years," it continues, "he's brought America down with him." Then the ad launches into a litany of what Trump has managed to destroy in just three-and-a-half years: "attacking health care for people with preexisting conditions; giving massive tax cuts to billionaires, not working families; praising white supremacists, stoking racial division; losing 300,000 jobs in a failed trade war with China; locking children in cages."

"He ignored science on coronavirus and misled the American people," the ad continues, then shows a snippet of Trump saying it would "miraculously go away," but "It didn't. Now, over 100,000 dead Americans, 20 million jobs destroyed. Recession." And then again a video snippet of Trump saying "No, I don't take responsibility at all." Then it hits national security and how he "shredded our alliances and turned our military on American citizens," showing video of the attack on protesters in Lafayette Square and Trump's Bible photo op. "You have the power to end the descent of our nation, to choose justice, unity, leadership," the ad concludes. "Because we can't afford four more years of Trump."

This video is part of a five-week, six-figure ad buy the DNC will run, focused on hitting Trump "for four years of failures driven by his own ego and self-interest and defined by his incompetence as a leader," the DNC said. Other ads will focus specifically on Trump's trade dispute with China as well has his failed leadership at the outset of the coronavirus crisis.

Descent www.youtube.com

dnc
Goodbye To The American Century

@tomengelhardt
Photo credit: Jeff Gates

Reprinted with permission from TomDispatch

Let me rant for a moment. I don't do it often, maybe ever. I'm not Donald Trump. Though I'm only two years older than him, I don't even know how to tweet and that tells you everything you really need to know about Tom Engelhardt in a world clearly passing me by. Still, after years in which America's streets were essentially empty, they've suddenly filled, day after day, with youthful protesters, bringing back a version of a moment I remember from my youth and that's a hopeful (if also, given Covid-19, a scary) thing, even if I'm an old man in isolation in this never-ending pandemic moment of ours.

In such isolation, no wonder I have the urge to rant. Our present American world, after all, was both deeply unimaginable -- before 2016, no one could have conjured up President Donald Trump as anything but a joke -- and yet in some sense, all too imaginable. Think of it this way: the president who launched his candidacy by descending a Trump Tower escalator to denounce Mexican "rapists" and hype the "great, great wall" he would build, the man who, in his election campaign, promised to put a "big, fat, beautiful wall" across our southern border to keep out immigrants ("invaders!") -- my grandpa, by the way, was just such an invader -- has, after nearly three and a half years, succeeded only in getting a grotesquely small wall built around the White House; in other words, he's turned the "people's house" into a micro-Green Zone in a Washington that, as it filled with National Guard troops and unidentified but militarized police types, was transformed into a Trumpian version of occupied Baghdad. Then he locked himself inside (except for that one block walk to a church through streets forcibly emptied of protesters). All in all, a single redolent phrase from our recent past comes to mind: mission accomplished!

Donald Trump