House Republicans Spreading Inflammatory Lies About 'No Kings' Democrats
As public polls show that Americans blame Republicans for the government shutdown, Republican lawmakers are now spreading a dangerous lie that Democrats are waiting until an Oct. 18 No Kings rally in Washington, D.C., to give them the votes they need to fund the government.
Not only is it an obvious lie, but the rhetoric Republicans are using as they spread said lie is inflammatory and dangerous.
"This is about one thing and one thing alone: To score political points with the terrorist wing of their party, which is set to hold a hate America rally in D.C. next week," House Majority Whip Tom Emmer said Friday at a news conference on Capitol Hill.
House Speaker Mike Johnson made almost identical comments at the same news conference, as well as during a Fox News interview.
"This hate America rally that they have coming up for October 18? The antifa crowd, the pro-Hamas crowd, and the Marxists, they're all gonna gather on the Mall. It is an outrageous gathering for outrageous purposes," Johnson said in the news conference, referring to the peaceful No Kings rally in which average Americans plan to show up to voice their opposition to Trump’s shredding of the Constitution.
"I mean, I'm a very patient guy, but I have had it with these people," Johnson then told Fox News. "They're playing games with real people's lives. The theory we have right now—they have a hate America rally that's scheduled for October 18 on the National Mall. It's all the pro-Hamas wing and antifa people, they're all coming out. Some of the House Democrats, they're selling T-shirts for the event. And it's being told to us that they won't be able to reopen the government until after that rally because they can't face their rabid base. I mean this is serious business."
These horrendous lies with incendiary rhetoric come as Republicans have blamed the "left" for political violence in the country, falsely saying that Democrats who call out the authoritarian actions of Trump and his GOP defenders were responsible for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk’s murder.
Yet in the same breath they are accusing Democrats of holding a "hate America" rally and calling the protesters who will attend "antifa,” "Marxists," and “terrorists”—ratcheted-up lies that could get people killed.
"The very people who were loudest in lecturing us on political rhetoric now label millions of Americans peacefully exercising their constitutional right to free speech 'terrorist' because they don't hold conservative views," Democratic Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia wrote in a post on X. "Disgraceful and unacceptable."
