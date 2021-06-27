The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Emotional Pride March In New York Follows Last Year's Online-Only Event

Participants in the annual New York City Pride March in New York City on June 27, 2021.

Photo by Andrew Schwartz/TNS

NEW YORK — New York City's Pride March returned on Sunday, a year after the coronavirus outbreak forced the celebration to go online-only for the first time in its history. This year's event was mostly virtual and so more modest than pre-pandemic mega-marches — but still drew thousands of attendees to celebrate the LGBTQ community, including a woman who proposed to her girlfriend in the middle of the emotional festivities. Jaimie Lord, a gay rights activist from Virginia Beach, Virginia, dropped down on one knee about 12:30 p.m. along the parade route outside the historic Stonewall Inn to propose t...

Related Articles Around the Web
pride march

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Ex-Marine And Sheriff’s Deputy Plotted Neo-Nazi Terror Spree

"Unite the Right" Rally in Charlottesville, VA in August 2017

Photo by Anthony Crider (Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Involvement in white supremacist and white nationalist terrorist groups is especially dangerous when someone has been enlisted in the U.S. military, as that person has been trained in the use of weapons. An article by reporter Chris Joyner, published in the Atlanta Journal Constitution on June 26, takes a look at a former U.S. Marine and sheriff's deputy from Wilkinson County, Georgia who was, according to the FBI, plotting racist terrorist attacks.

Keep reading... Show less
far-right terrorism

Close
Copy link