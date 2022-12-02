Outrage Erupts As Kanye West Praises Hitler And Nazism On Infowars (VIDEO)
Disgraced rapper and antisemite Kanye West on Thursday praised Adolf Hitler while in an interview with far-right extremist and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Many have expressed outrage online.
“I see good things about Hitler,” West told Jones, as Consequence reports. “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”
In between those two remarks West launched into a plethora of lies about all the good things Hitler has done, including investing the microphone (false) and highways (also false.)
West doubled down, exclaiming, “I like Hitler,” and said, “the Jewish media has made us feel like Nazis and Hitler have never offered us anything of value to the world.”
West, who brought a white supremacist with him to dine with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago last week, today also claimed he loves everyone but injected antisemitic tropes about contracts and pornography.
“I think most Jews are great people,” Jones said, while claiming, “I agree there’s a Jewish mafia.”
West, who goes by “Ye,” astonishingly “took credit for popularizing antisemitism,” Consequence reports, “saying, ‘No one in high school knew what antisemitic meant until Ye made it popular.'”
That, too, is a lie.
The outrage online is palpable.
Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) tweeted, “JUST NOW: ‘I see good things about Hitler, also. The Jews… Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.’
— Kanye West on far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ InfoWars show.”
“This is Nazism,” he added. “When are we going to say ENOUGH?”
Many pointed to a wildly offensive tweet posted by GOP Congressman Jim Jordan, who heads the House Judiciary Republicans. After nearly two months it was removed within minutes of West praising Hitler.
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) blasted Jordan, saying: “for 2 months you were cool with Jew-bashing.”
\u201cFor 2 months Jim Jordan refused to delete this tweet. Even after Kanye declared war on Jews. As he usually does, Jim looked the other way. Only after Kanye praised Hitler today did Jim delete the tweet. We have the receipts, Jim. And for 2 months you were cool with Jew-bashing.\u201d— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@Rep. Eric Swalwell) 1669921503
\u201cFunny to learn exactly where the line is for the Republican party.\n\nIt's not explicit but vaguely deniable antisemitism. No, it apparently only kicks in at openly praising Hitler.\u201d— Dylan Reeve (@Dylan Reeve) 1669922368
\u201cKanye had to literally praise Hitler and the Nazis before Jim Jordan\u2019s House Judiciary Republicans deleted their pro-Kanye tweet. If you want to understand just how extreme the modern GOP is.\u201d— Mehdi Hasan (@Mehdi Hasan) 1669920838
Sam Stein of Politico and MSNBC took a wider view.
“We’re all gawking at Kanye saying he sees ‘good things about Hitler’ but i can’t escape the absolute dread that people who know no better and look up to this man and stumble upon this interview will be moved, even on the margins, by him,” he tweeted. “This is not a clown show. It’s dangerous.”
As did actor Josh Gad:
“It’s not what Kanye West says that scares me. It’s that he has 30 million followers who listen to his insanity on top of a cheerleader in the form of the current owner of this platform. No one who says “I love Hitler” should be allowed any oxygen on any social platform (period).”
Ye praises Hitler, Nazis in livestream interviewyoutu.be
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
- Trump: 'I Knew Nothing' About Neo-Nazi He Hosted At Dinner With Kanye ›
- Trump Team Bolsters Security To Prevent 'Accidental' Meetings With Nazis ›
- Kanye West And Alex Jones' Infowars Join In Bashing Jews ›
- How Can Jews Still Support A Republican Party Infested With Anti-Semites? ›
- Ticketmaster Explains Taylor Swift Ticket Crisis for Eras Tour - Variety ›
- WATCH: Nascar driver Bubba Wallace accused of "Asian hate ... ›
- Kanye West's Donda Academy reopens after abrupt close ›
- Kanye West - live: Rapper now accused of praising Hitler as JP ... ›
- Kanye West visits Skechers unannounced after Adidas drops him ›
- Officers chagred after Black man paralyzed in police van | The ... ›
- Oregon school board goes virtual after outraged parents flood board ... ›
- Hip hop celebrity, millionaire Kanye West emerges as full-blown anti ... ›