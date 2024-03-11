The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Coup Plotter Navarro Ordered To Report To Federal Prison On March 19

@reuters
Coup Plotter Navarro Ordered To Report To Federal Prison On March 19

Peter Navarro (with former President Donald Trump in foreground)

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - Ex-Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro has been ordered to report to prison this month, his lawyers said in a court filing, which could make him the first senior member of the former president's administration to do so for efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat.Navarro, who served as Trump's trade adviser, is due on March 19 to begin his four-month sentence for defying a subpoena from the U.S. House of Representatives committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, his lawyers revealed in a court filing late on Sunday.

They are asking a federal appeals court in Washington to pause the sentence while Navarro appeals his conviction. His defense team indicated they would ask the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene if his request is denied.Navarro, 74, was found guilty of contempt of Congress last September for refusing to turn over documents or sit for an interview with the Democratic-led House committee that investigated the Capitol riot, a failed attempt by Trump supporters to overturn Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election. He was sentenced in January.

Navarro, a China hawk who also advised Trump on the response to the COVID pandemic, has claimed Trump invoked the legal doctrine of executive privilege, which shields some presidential records and communications from disclosure.A federal judge found that Trump had not formerly invoked the privilege.Steve Bannon, a onetime top strategist to Trump, was also sentenced to four months in prison for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 panel, but a judge has allowed him to remain free while he appeals.

Reporting by Andrew Goudsward; editing by Scott Malone and Mark Heinrich

Related Articles Around the Web
peter navarro

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Campaign Reports $10 Million Raised In 24 Hours Following Biden Speech

@reuters
Campaign Reports $10 Million Raised In 24 Hours Following Biden Speech

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's re-election campaign said on Sunday it raised $10 million in the 24 hours following a fiery State of the Union address, where he accused Donald Trump of threatening democracy and torpedoing a bill to tackle U.S. immigration woes.In a 68-minute address to Congress on Thursday, Biden also charged Trump, his Republican challenger in the November 5 election, with burying the truth about the January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol and bowing to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Keep reading...Show less
biden campaign 2024

Busted! Sex Trafficking Victim Debunks Katie Britt's Misuse Of Her Story

Busted! Sex Trafficking Victim Debunks Katie Britt's Misuse Of Her Story

Karla Jacinto

The woman who is the sex-trafficking survivor in the story spun by Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) on Thursday night in the GOP response to the State of the Union address has come forward to denounce and debunk the Alabama Republican's telling of events.

Keep reading...Show less
katie britt
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}