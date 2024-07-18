'If You're Not Indicted, You're Not Invited': Trump's Fellow Felons At GOP Convention
Peter Navarro, a former aide to Donald Trump who recently completed his four-month prison sentence, was met with "a standing ovation lasting more than a minute" when he addressed the 2024 Republican National Convention crowd Wednesday, according to Rolling Stone.
Navarro served time "for defying a subpoena to testify to the House January 6 Committee," the report notes. Rolling Stone reported, "The crowd lustily applauded this convicted criminal when he insisted of his supposed persecution: 'They did not break me. And they will never break Donald Trump.'"
Former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort also made an appearance at the convention Wednesday.
Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis noted via X: "Manafort was pardoned by Trump after he was convicted of lying to tax authorities about tens of millions of dollars he earned as a political consultant in Ukraine, misleading banks about his financial health to get loans, conspiring to lobby illegally for Ukraine, laundering money to support a lavish lifestyle and tampering with witnesses. He was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison."
HuffPost senior politics reporter Igor Bobic reacted to Navarro and Manafort's appearances, writing, "Manafort, Navarro, Trump -- all convicted of crimes and at the GOP convention following their 'law and order' night."
Lawyer Bradley P. Moss commented: "The convicted felon convention."
David Frum, senior editor at The Atlantic, wrote: "Milwaukee 2024: If you're not indicted, you're not invited."
Rick Wilson, a former Republican and co-founder of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, emphasized: "This crime wave must end."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.