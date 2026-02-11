Grand Jury Squashes Trump-Ordered Indictment Of Democrats, Including Kelly
A Washington D.C. grand jury has again refused to acquiesce in President Donald Trump’s quest to prosecute his political foes, with the paper calling the rejection “a remarkable rebuke” from ordinary citizens, The New York Times reports
The Times reports: “Federal prosecutors in Washington sought and failed on Tuesday to secure an indictment against six Democratic lawmakers who posted a video last fall that enraged President Trump by reminding active-duty members of the military and intelligence community that they were obligated to refuse illegal orders, four people familiar with the matter said.”
The Times additionally reports it was already remarkable that the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington — led by Trump ally Jeanine Pirro — even authorized prosecutors to approach a grand jury with an indictment of the six members of Congress, all of whom had served in the military or the nation’s spy agencies.
It is rare for grand jurors to snub prosecutors’ indictment requests, considering prosecutors get to dominate the jury with one-sided arguments leading up to their decision. However, the Times reports it has happened with increased frequency with Trump’s Justice Department “as his appointees push ahead with questionable cases.”
It is doubly surprising considering the president of the United States accused Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and the other legislators of seditious conspiracy and said they could potentially be put to death. The U.S. Department of Defense later announced that it was launching an investigation into Kelly for participating in the video warning active-duty troops to not follow illegal orders from Trump and also threatened to court martial the NASA astronaut.
But the jury apparently disagreed on all counts and refused to indict any of the legislators incriminated by Trump.
Trump’s targets also Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and four colleagues in the House: Jason Crow (D-CO) Maggie Goodlander, (D-NH), Chrissy Houlahan (D-P) and Chris Deluzio (D-PA).
Kelly is already suing the Pentagon over its attempts to punish him.
- 'Unfit And Unqualified': GOP Senate Confirms Jeanine Pirro As US Attorney ›
- 'Sandwich Guy' Triumphs Over Ham-Fisted Jeanine Pirro As Jury Acquits Him ›
- Fox Propaganda Falters As Grand Jury Rejects Pirro's 'Hoagie Hurler' Charges ›
- Grand Jury Rebuffs Justice Dept. Attempt to Indict 6 Democrats in ... ›
- The Grand Jury Emerges as a Check on Trump's DOJ - Sidebars ›
- House Dems push Senate to reject Jeanine Pirro as US attorney for ... ›
- Jeanine Pirro's office fails three times to convince grand jurors to ... ›
- US Attorney Pirro's office admits grand jury refused ICE ... - WUSA9 ›