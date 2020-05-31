Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

A Case Of Negligent Homicide

A normal president of either political party would have read by now the dark milestone that the country passed this week, when American deaths from coronavirus passed 100,000 in a space of three months. A normal president would have acknowledged when jobless claims passed 40 million. A normal president would have felt compelled to face up to this terrible reality in a spirit of unity and compassion, speaking to us from the Oval Office or a house of worship. A normal president would not have brushed aside those deaths with a perfunctory tweet, wedged with minimal sincerity into his daily outpouring of poison.

But we know Donald Trump isn't a normal president. He is a perpetrator and a predator. He has proved again this week that he cannot respond appropriately to this monumental tragedy — that he must instead do anything he can to distract us — because he is conscious of his own guilt.

