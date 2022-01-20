The National Memo Logo

WATCH President Biden Hilariously Shut Down Fox News' Doocy's Outlandish Question (VIDEO)

President Biden Shuts Down Fox News' Pete Doocy Outlandish Question

About 90 minutes into President Joe Biden’s press conference, just as it was about to end, Fox News’ Peter Doocy called out a question and the President was only too happy to indulge him.

“You always ask me the nicest questions,” President Biden jovially responded to Doocy’s yelling, adding: “None of them make a lot of sense to me.”

Apparently desperate to prove him wrong, the Fox News correspondent declared, “Why are you trying in your first year so hard to pull the country so far to the left?”

President Biden didn’t get angry. He merely replied, “Well, I’m not."


"I don’t know what you consider to be ‘too far to the left,'” President Biden continued, proceeding to rattle off a list of accomplishments that are pretty well-received and supported.

"In fact, we’re talking about making sure that we had the money for COVID making sure we had the money to put together the bipartisan infrastructure and making sure we’re able to provide for those things that in fact, we significantly reduced the burden on working class people but make them have to continue to work hard. I don’t know how that is pointed to the left. If you may recall. I, you guys have been trying to convince me that I am Bernie Sanders. I’m not, I like him but I’m not Bernie Sanders. I’m not a socialist. I’m a mainstream Democrat and I have been. 48 of the 50 Democrats supported me in the Senate on virtually every thing I’ve asked.”

Republished with permission from Alternet

president biden

Politico Puts Lipstick And Glitter On Trump’s ‘Consequential’ Post-Presidency

Donald Trump Now Leads An Authoritarian Movement

Image via Flickr|DonkeyHotey

Politico Magazine published an article Thursday that perfectly embodies the failures of tabloid-style political journalism to address the fundamental dangers facing the country: “145 Things Donald Trump Did in His First Year as the Most Consequential Former President Ever.”

“In ways both absurd and serious, the 45th president refused to let go of the spotlight or his party and redefined what it means to be a former leader of the free world,” the article sub-headline states, sitting above a colorful image containing a photo of a smiling Trump and images that have defined his post-presidency, including his second impeachment, golf clubs, and a vaccination needle.

Donald Trump

Howard Stern To Anti-Vaxxers: "If You Don't Get It, Go Home And Die" (AUDIO)

Howard Stern Has A Blunt Message For Anti-Vaxxers

Image via Flickr|Bill Norton

Shock Jock Howard Stern had some blunt words for the selfish anti-vaxxer crowd that refuses to grasp the grounded science behind vaccines. Stern, by no means a supporter of government intervention into the private lives of citizens, prides himself as a thoughtful citizen who regards vaccination as the most basic thing you can do as a citizen. Stern, who has used his Sirius/XM platform in the past to scold Trumpers, is absolutely done with anti-vaxxers and their never-ending stream of idiotic conspiracies.

In the clip below, Stern shoots down stupid anti-vax theories of "magnetism."

Howard Stern
