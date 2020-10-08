Commission Mandates Virtual Debate: Trump Quits, Biden Will Be There
Reprinted with permission from DailyKos
Moments after The Presidential Commission on Debates announced that "in order to protect the health and safety of all involved," the next presidential debate will be held virtually, candidate Joe Biden and COVID-19 patient Donald Trump's campaigns reacted.
Joe Biden's campaign said, "Vice President Biden looks forward to speaking directly to the American people and comparing his plan for bringing the country together and building back better with Donald Trump's failed leadership on the coronavirus."
And Trump's campaign? They're opting for another superspreader event:
That's not what debates are about or how they're done. Here are the facts: President Trump will have posted multiple negative tests prior to the debate, so there is no need for this unilateral declaration. The safety of all involved can easily be achieved without canceling a chance for voters to see both candidates go head to head. We'll pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead."
No word on if those "posted multiple negative tests" will include one that proves that Trump hasn't been lying through his teeth since last Friday, and knowingly exposed Joe Biden to COVID-19 at the first presidential debate, along with those at his ensuing press events, fundraisers, campaign rallies, along with everyone at the White House.
- Trump And Allies Falsely Claim Biden Won't Debate Him - National ... ›
- The Presidential Debate Is A Major (But Irrelevant) Spectacle ... ›
- Five Stunning Moments From The First Presidential Debate (Which ... ›