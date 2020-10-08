Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Commission Mandates Virtual Debate: Trump Quits, Biden Will Be There

@BarbinMd
At Debate, Trump Won't Pledge To Accept Election Result Or Calm Potential Unrest

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

Moments after The Presidential Commission on Debates announced that "in order to protect the health and safety of all involved," the next presidential debate will be held virtually, candidate Joe Biden and COVID-19 patient Donald Trump's campaigns reacted.

Joe Biden's campaign said, "Vice President Biden looks forward to speaking directly to the American people and comparing his plan for bringing the country together and building back better with Donald Trump's failed leadership on the coronavirus."

And Trump's campaign? They're opting for another superspreader event:

That's not what debates are about or how they're done. Here are the facts: President Trump will have posted multiple negative tests prior to the debate, so there is no need for this unilateral declaration. The safety of all involved can easily be achieved without canceling a chance for voters to see both candidates go head to head. We'll pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead."

No word on if those "posted multiple negative tests" will include one that proves that Trump hasn't been lying through his teeth since last Friday, and knowingly exposed Joe Biden to COVID-19 at the first presidential debate, along with those at his ensuing press events, fundraisers, campaign rallies, along with everyone at the White House.

#EndorseThis: 'Rise Up' To Honor America's Health Care Heroes

@nationalmemo

The United Hospital Fund's "Rise Up"

Screenshot from YouTube

Let's forget for a moment that self-aggrandizing blowhard in the White House -- you know, the Covid-19 patient who thinks he's a hero because he got the world's best medical care (and got lucky, at least so far, unlike the hundreds he apparently infected).

Instead let's talk about -- and hear from -- a few of the real heroes in our world: the health care workers who were ready to give what Lincoln called "the last full measure of devotion" -- risking and sometimes laying down their lives for all of us. At the United Hospital Fund gala in New York City this week, a group of these shining stars performed Andra Day's beautiful Rise Up, whose lyrics so aptly express the courage and determination of them and their sisters and brothers everywhere.

And I'll rise up
I'll rise like the day
I'll rise up
I'll rise unafraid
I'll rise up
And I'll do it a thousand times again
And I'll rise up
High like the waves
I'll rise up
In spite of the ache
I'll rise up
And I'll do it a thousand times again

Click below -- and share.

(And if you have a few dollars to spare after you dab away the tears, please make a donation to the United Hospital Fund.)


