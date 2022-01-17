The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

AZ GOP Lawmaker Who Signed Fake 2020 Certification Ran Russian-Style, Pro-Trump Troll Farm

Trump’s Catastrophic Boast About Coronavirus
Trump’s Catastrophic Boast About Coronavirus

Arizona Republican State Representative Jake Hoffman made news this week when it was revealed he signed a forged “certification” falsely stating Donald Trump, not Joe Biden, won his state’s Electoral College electors.

Video that’s gone viral of Hoffman shows him defending signing the forged documents in which he falsely identifies himself as a duly elected elector for Trump.

His defense: “in unprecedented times, unprecedented action does occur.” He goes on to claim, “there is no case law, there is no precedent that exists as to whether or not an election that is currently being litigated in the courts has due standing.”

He called the forged electoral documents “dueling opinions” in this video:

The video has been viewed over 800,000 times in just 14 hours.

Hoffman, it turns out, was banned from Twitter after his company, Rally Forge, worked with Charlie Kirk’s far right wing political activist group, Turning Point USA during the 2020 election, establishing “a domestic ‘troll farm’ in Phoenix, Arizona, that employed teenagers to churn out pro-Trump social media posts, some of which cast doubt on the integrity of the US election system or falsely charged Democrats with attempting to steal the election, the Washington Post revealed,” according to The Guardian.

The Washington Post also reported that “the posts are the product of a sprawling yet secretive campaign that experts say evades the guardrails put in place by social media companies to limit online disinformation of the sort used by Russia during the 2016 campaign.”

Some of those teens, The Post noted, were minors.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

From Your Site Articles
arizona gop

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Mike Lindell Makes Outrageous Claim On Why Banks Severing Ties With Him

#EndorseThis: Lindell Loses It When CNN Says His 'Proof' Is 'Completely Ridiculous'
#EndorseThis: Lindell Loses It When CNN Says His 'Proof' Is 'Completely Ridiculous'

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is now claiming that some financial institutions no longer want to do business with him because he poses a "reputation risk" as he continues to push former President Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

On Friday, January 14, Lindell appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast "War Room" where he claimed "Heartland Financial and Minnesota Bank and Trust are attempting to 'de-bank' him over concerns that they could face fallout related to having him as a client," Newsweek reports. During the broadcast, the two right-wing enthusiasts played an audio recording of what they claim was a discussion between Lindell and a banking official.

Keep reading... Show less
mike lindell

Morning Joe Hosts Mock Trump's Jumbled Mess Of An Attack On Them

Morning Joe Hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezinski

Image via @YouTube

While most presidents usually stay out of the spotlight upon leaving office, former President Trump knows only his ego and finding any platform that will host his web of lies and bullsh*t to nurse said ego back to health. Ever since he was booted off all major social media platforms for inciting violence and posting non-stop lies about the 2020 election results, Trump has taken to old-fashioned press statements and recorded messages to air his never-ending lies and petty grievances.

Well, the former "defeated" president's latest message was an attack on MSNBC's Morning Joe.

“Will Morning Joe be canceled,?" began Trump's statement. Adding, " He and Mika’s ratings are very low—they are having an extremely hard time finding an audience to listen to the Fake News they spurn. Losing them would be very sad—hope it doesn’t happen! On another front, looks like Unjoy Reid, the racist commentator on MSDNC (MSNBC), is toast. Her stupidity is only surpassed by her absolute lack of television persona. She never had it, and never will. The only thing she’s good at is spewing racist hate but obviously, no one is listening!”

Keep reading... Show less
Morning Joe
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}