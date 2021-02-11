The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

#EndorseThis: Plaskett Proves Trump Was 'Directly Involved' In Instigating Capitol Riot

#EndorseThis: Plaskett Precisely Lays Out How Trump Was 'Directly Involved' In Capitol Riot

Screenshot from PBS Newshour

Screenshot from PBS Newshour

We know the truth. You know the truth. Though most of them will deny it, Senate Republicans know it too. Donald Trump caused the deadly Capitol riots that put our precious and fragile democracy in danger. And he knew what he was doing all along.

Impeachment Manager Stacey Plaskett (D-USVI) methodically proved that Trump was "directly involved" in the planning and "deliberate encouraged" the deadly and violent actions of his base, in a powerful display of abundantly clear evidence on the Senate floor Wednesday. It is all the Senate should need to convict the 45th President of the United States and make sure he can never hold again.

