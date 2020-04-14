Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Raging Trump Turns Pandemic Briefing Into Propaganda Session

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

President Donald Trump used the free network air time he receives daily for what are supposed to be coronavirus press briefings to run a taxpayer-funded propaganda video for his re-election campaign.

Trump is defending his horrific performance in managing the coronavirus pandemic after several deep-dive bombshell reports from The New York Times and NBC News revealed just how damaging the President's ignoring of the crisis has been.

The president also had Dr. Anthony Fauci speak early during the "briefing" to reframe remarks he had made saying earlier mitigation efforts would have saved lives.

Many Americans are outraged over this latest stunt by Trump.

While we will not publish the Trump advertisement in full, here is Vox's Aaron Rupar commenting on the videos, calling them "Straight up North Korea-style propaganda."

We do not encourage watching this clip but are posting it for those who feel the need to see it. This is just a portion of wht was played.



CNN cut away quickly, calling it "propaganda."


Here's CNN's Jim Acosta:

MSNBC hung on for far too long before finally cutting away.

Trump Aide Navarro ‘Slam Dunked’ By 60 Minutes On Pandemic Preparedness

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

During a recent appearance on CBS' 60 Minutes, Peter Navarro (one of President Donald Trump's top economic advisers) aggressively defended the president's response to the coronavirus pandemic and demanded to know when 60 Minutes addressed the last two presidential administrations' preparedness for a pandemic. And a video shows that in fact, the CBS program did exactly that.

The video opens with Navarro asserting, "Show me the 60 Minutes episode — a year ago, two years ago — during the Obama administration, during the Bush administration, that said, 'Hey, a global pandemic's coming. You gotta do X, Y and Z'…. Show me that episode. Then, you'll have some credence in terms of attacking the Trump administration for not being prepared." And the video then segues into "60 Minutes" reports from 2005 (when George W. Bush was president) and 2009 (when Barack Obama was president).

Trump Tweeted #FireFauci, But White House Issues Denial

Dr. Anthony Fauci at White House coronavirus briefing

The White House on Monday claimed Donald Trump won't fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying the speculation that Trump is thinking about axing the infectious disease expert who sits on the coronavirus task force is "ridiculous."

"President Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci," White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

Gidley added, "Dr. Fauci has been and remains a trusted advisor to President Trump."

Trump Campaign Sues Over Ad Reciting His Pandemic Failures

President Trump at a White House coronavirus briefing.

Donald Trump's reelection campaign filed a lawsuit Monday against a local television station in Wisconsin, accusing it of airing a campaign ad the suit calls "false and defamatory" — even though the ad accurately relays Trump's comments.

The ad, produced by the Democratic super PAC Priorities USA, uses audio clips of Trump downplaying the new coronavirus.

Covering Up For Trump, Fox News Returns To Pandemic Denial

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters

The New York Times released a devastating report on Saturday which found that President Donald Trump had failed to respond to warnings from medical experts, intelligence agencies, and his own trusted adviser on trade issues over the dangers presented by COVID-19, losing valuable time to contain the pandemic as a result. Now, Fox News is scrambling to spin the report's damaging fallout in favor of Trump.

The Times' April 11 report said:

